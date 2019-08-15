Log in
Workhuman : Announces Workhuman : Live 2020

08/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Sixth annual conference dedicated to making work more human to be held in San Antonio, May 11-14

Workhuman®, a leading provider of human applications and the world’s fastest-growing social recognition and continuous performance management platform, today announced its Workhuman® Live 2020 conference will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, May 11-14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005476/en/

Workhuman Live registration is now open! (Photo: Business Wire)

Workhuman Live registration is now open! (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual Workhuman Live conference celebrates the power of humanity in the workplace to energize cultures, unlock human potential, and unite workforces around a shared purpose. The conference, which features more than 60 sessions covering key topics such as diversity and inclusion, performance management, and the future of work, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to create a more inclusive and human workplace.

“With each Workhuman conference, it becomes increasingly clear that there is nothing else like this in the world,” said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. “We have created a movement and a global community that is collectively committed to changing the future of work by putting humans back at the center of the workplace.”

Workhuman Live has grown more than six times in size since the inaugural event in 2015. Previous years have seen highly influential thought leaders and visionaries take the stage at the conference, including former first lady Michelle Obama, activists Amal Clooney and Tarana Burke, actors George Clooney, Viola Davis, and Geena Davis, and award-winning authors Brené Brown Simon Sinek, Adam Grant, and Shawn Achor.

At Workhuman Live 2020, attendees ranging from HR directors and managers to CEOs, CHROs, CIOs, and CFOs can explore business trends, learn about compelling HR issues, and discuss the biggest topics impacting the modern workplace. The main tracks for Workhuman Live 2020 are informed and inspired by consistent themes identified in hundreds of speaker applications received for the conference that highlight today’s most important workplace issues. The eight main tracks include:

  • The Gratitude Effect: Unleashing the Power of Recognition in Organizations
  • Authentic D&I: Workplaces that Reflect our World, not our Biases
  • The Future of Leadership: Ensuring Fairness, Parity, and Equality in the Workplace
  • Frequent Performance Feedback: Developing Employees Who Stay
  • Quantifying Human Connections: Defining the Future of Work
  • Beyond a Mission, Elevating Purpose to Inspire Meaningful Work
  • An Ideal Workplace: Establishing Cultures of Authenticity, Collaboration, and Respect
  • The Work-Life Blend: Thriving in the Balance of Career and Personal Fulfillment

For more information about the Workhuman Live 2020 conference or to register as an attendee, please visit www.WorkhumanLive.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is the world’s fastest-growing integrated Social Recognition® and continuous performance management platform. Our human applications are shaping the future of work by helping organizations connect culture to shared purpose. With a consistent stream of gratitude fueling unparalleled, provocative workplace data and human insights, Workhuman® Cloud is a critical software engine for global companies seeking to motivate and empower their people to do the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more:

 


© Business Wire 2019
