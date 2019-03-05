Workhuman : Named The Best Workplace in Ireland

Ranked number one in the medium-sized business category, Workhuman is
celebrated by employees for the power of gratitude in the workplace
Workhuman®
(formerly Globoforce), the Irish technology firm, today announced that
it has been named as The Best Workplaces in Ireland 2019 by the Great
Place to Work Institute®. Workhuman was ranked number
one in the medium-sized workplace category and continues its run as the
most successful Irish technology company of all time. This is the
seventh year in a row that Workhuman has been recognised as a top Irish
workplace for high scores on an employee survey and an assessment of its
workplace culture and practices. As the world’s fastest-growing
integrated social recognition and continuous performance management
platform, Workhuman helps brands around the world connect culture to
shared purpose.
“This prestigious accolade is the perfect illustration of the power of
bringing gratitude into every business, as the more gratitude in a
company, the better it performs. We practice what we preach and know
that our mission and people have made Workhuman the most successful
Irish technology company in history,” said Niamh Graham, vice president
of global HR at Workhuman. “Our human applications are shaping the
future of work by helping organisations, including ours, connect culture
to shared purpose. At Workhuman, we continue to invest in our people by
giving them a sense of purpose, meaning and empowerment through our
platform, as they are at the very heart of our great culture and of our
continued success. Receiving this great award fills not only me, but our
entire organisation with great pride.”
“Securing a place on the list of Best Workplaces in Ireland is a greater
achievement that ever before. These organisations have opened up to us,
giving us a deep understanding of the culture that drives their
performance. Even though we’re dealing with an unprecedented level of
economic and political uncertainty, these Irish organisations are ready
to deal with the challenges: they have built agility and plasticity into
the core of their workplaces, developing the high levels of trust that
are critical for adaptability,” said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to
Work® Ireland.
In May 2017, Workhuman unveiled its new Dublin headquarters in Park West
and announced the creation of 100 jobs as the company continues to
expand globally. In February 2019, Workhuman is proud to announce the
addition of 150 jobs at its Dublin HQ, which further demonstrates its
continued success and commitment to Ireland.
The award was presented at a ceremony at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington
Road, Dublin, on Wednesday 27th February.
About Great Place to Work® and the
Assessment Process
Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture
consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established
methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels.
The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to
Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The
Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.
The key defining feature of a great workplace is the level of trust that
exists within it. From an employee’s viewpoint, the definition of a
great workplace is one where you trust the people you work with, you
have great pride in what you do, and you enjoy the people you work with.
The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in
place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking,
Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and
Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations
in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an
anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees
under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and
Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open
ended comments from employees.
The full 2019 lists of organisations and award winners, as well as
rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.
For more information, contact:
Great Place to Work: 01 678 8438
About Workhuman
Workhuman® is the world’s fastest-growing integrated Social
Recognition® and continuous performance management platform.
Our human applications are shaping the future of work by helping
organizations connect culture to shared purpose. With a consistent
stream of gratitude fueling unparalleled, provocative workplace data and
human insights, Workhuman® Cloud is a critical software
engine for global companies seeking to motivate and empower their people
to do the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as
Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham,
Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005309/en/