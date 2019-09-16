Log in
Working Families Party Endorses Elizabeth Warren

09/16/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

By Joshua Jamerson

The Working Families Party, a political organization that often backs insurgent progressives in Democratic primary elections, has endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president.

It's a big get for Ms. Warren, as the WFP in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders. This time around, Mr. Sanders shares an ideological lane with Ms. Warren on the leftward flank of the crowded Democratic primary, and the pair have been battling for second place in public polling behind former Vice President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Some political observers and analysts say Ms. Warren's candidacy has complicated the Vermont senator's path to the nomination, perhaps most notably in the early voting state of New Hampshire, which Mr. Sanders won by a large margin in 2016.

The Sanders campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the WFP endorsement.

The WFP said in a statement Monday that its members, supporters and national committee took three months to come to a decision. The two highest vote-getters were Ms. Warren, with roughly 61% of the vote, and Mr. Sanders, who garnered about 36%. More than 80% listed Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders as their top two picks.

WFP was founded in New York about two decades ago. It has state affiliates or local chapters in 17 states.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com

