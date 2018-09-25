Working Mother Names “100 Best Companies” for 2018

Unilever Tops List at No. 1

Working Mother revealed its annual list of the 2018 “100 Best Companies” today, celebrating companies that lead in the areas of female career advancement, paid parental leave, childcare assistance, benefits and flextime. For the first time ever, Working Mother is revealing the No. 1 company: Unilever has earned the top spot on this year’s list.

“Each year, we celebrate the 100 Best Companies and shine a spotlight on the Top 10 Companies for the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers, and I’m thrilled to recognize Unilever as this year’s top company,” says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. “The programs and policies for working parents created by all of the 100 Best set a standard of excellence, and we applaud them for continuing to innovate and address the needs of this important talent sector.”

Based on the comparison of data submitted by companies from the 100 Best Companies list and data from U.S. companies collected by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for its 2018 Employee Benefits Report, there is a wide gap between the policies offered: 100 percent of the 100 Best Companies offer paid maternity leave versus 35 percent of companies nationwide; 99 percent of the 100 Best Companies offer paid paternity leave versus 29 percent of companies nationwide.

Top 10 Best Companies for 2018 include: AbbVie, Deloitte, Ernst & Young LLP, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey & Company, Moody’s, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and WellStar Health System.

Key findings from the 2018 100 Best Companies Data Snapshot:

The Top 10 companies offer an average of 15 weeks paid maternity leave compared to the full list’s average of 11 weeks.

Companies are moving toward gender-neutral parental leave: 18 percent of Working Mother 100 Best Companies offer the same number of weeks for maternity and paternity leave (up from 10 percent in 2015).

100 Best Companies offer the same number of weeks for maternity and paternity leave (up from 10 percent in 2015). All of the Top 10 companies offer phase-back programs for new mothers returning to work.

All of the 100 Best Companies offer telecommuting; at the Top 10 companies, an average of 94 percent of men and women telecommute.

Companies that made the list for the first time include: BASF, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Ceridian, Dechert, Edelman, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Protiviti, Sony Electronics, Starcom USA and Visa Inc.

“This year’s 100 Best Companies continue to strive for excellence when it comes to providing a work environment that is not only woman-friendly, but parent-friendly,” says Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. “By offering flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods, adoption and surrogacy financial assistance, and mentoring programs, these companies address working parents' and caregivers’ needs head-on, and help them succeed at work and home.”

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2017 data.

