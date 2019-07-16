Working Mother Selects Dorsey as One of the 2019 “Best Law Firms For Women”

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP was named again by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2019 “Best Law Firms for Women,” for its use of best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. The annual list recognizes 60 U.S. law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives. This is the twelfth time Dorsey has been recognized.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005745/en/

We are proud to be named a 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firm for Women in recognition of using best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. (Graphic: Working Women)

“We are thrilled to be named once again a “Best Law Firm for Women,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “At Dorsey, we strive to be a leader in everything we do, including fostering an atmosphere of inclusion, offering innovative programs and creating a workplace culture that supports and advances women.”

This year Working Mother will also recognize firms who have been on the “Best Law Firms for Women” list for 10 years or more will be included in a new Hall of Fame. Dorsey is one of just 17 firms in the first Hall of Fame and will be honored at the Gala Awards Luncheon and Career Accelerator Summit on September 19, at The Peninsula Chicago. During the luncheon, Managing Partner Bill Stoeri will participate on a panel discussion with Katten Muchin, and WilmerHale.

The full list of the 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firms for Women is posted here and highlights law firms where on average almost half of associates and more than a third of partners are women, while one-fifth of equity partners are women. These firms also increasingly offer extended parental-leave benefits and encourage more lawyers to work remotely and use flexible hours.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005745/en/