Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Working Mother Selects Dorsey as One of the 2019 “Best Law Firms For Women”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP was named again by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2019 “Best Law Firms for Women,” for its use of best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. The annual list recognizes 60 U.S. law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives. This is the twelfth time Dorsey has been recognized.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005745/en/

We are proud to be named a 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firm for Women in recognition of using best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. (Graphic: Working Women)

We are proud to be named a 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firm for Women in recognition of using best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. (Graphic: Working Women)

“We are thrilled to be named once again a “Best Law Firm for Women,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “At Dorsey, we strive to be a leader in everything we do, including fostering an atmosphere of inclusion, offering innovative programs and creating a workplace culture that supports and advances women.”

This year Working Mother will also recognize firms who have been on the “Best Law Firms for Women” list for 10 years or more will be included in a new Hall of Fame. Dorsey is one of just 17 firms in the first Hall of Fame and will be honored at the Gala Awards Luncheon and Career Accelerator Summit on September 19, at The Peninsula Chicago. During the luncheon, Managing Partner Bill Stoeri will participate on a panel discussion with Katten Muchin, and WilmerHale.

The full list of the 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firms for Women is posted here and highlights law firms where on average almost half of associates and more than a third of partners are women, while one-fifth of equity partners are women. These firms also increasingly offer extended parental-leave benefits and encourage more lawyers to work remotely and use flexible hours.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aJIN WAN : HONG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:51aUNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aDNA PLC : European Commision approved Telenor's offer on DNA Plc's shares
AQ
11:50aASTALDI : Update of the offer from salini impregilo
PU
11:50aLU-VE : Crescono fatturato e portafoglio ordini
PU
11:50aMCCARTHY & STONE : All Shook Up! Hazlemere Retirees Enjoy An Afternoon of Cocktails in the Garden
PU
11:50aENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Barry Restoration Efforts
PU
11:50aEL PASO ELECTRIC : Texas Low Income Residential Program for Evaporative Cooler
PU
11:50aHOME DEPOT : Supply Chain Stands Out as “Shipper of Choice”
PU
11:50aSF Police Credit Union is Now The Police Credit Union—Reflecting its Ability to Offer Membership to Law Enforcement Professionals and Their Families Throughout California
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : beats profit estimates on pharma strength, raises sales outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About