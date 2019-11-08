Working Paper: Risk and risk weights

Authors Korsgaard, Søren Subject Credit risk ; Stress Tests ; Financial regulation Type Working paper Year 2019 Published 8 November 2019

The paper studies the relationship between the riskiness of banks' assets and their average risk weight. Risk weights explain about half of the variation in projected credit losses in the 2018 European Banking Authority stress test, and show a clear relationship with estimates of banks' asset volatilities. However, risk weights do a worse job of explaining future credit losses than do asset volatilities, especially for banks using internal models.

