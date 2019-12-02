Log in
Workshop on policy measures for the Greening of ICT: energy-efficient cloud computing and datacentres

12/02/2019

During the past decade, the demand for data centre services has grown exponentially as the cloud computing model is expanding. This development resulted in larger data centres, and studies predict a sharp increase in energy demand for cloud services.

The workshop participants will get insights and suggestions for better energy-efficiency through cloud computing and will be asked to validate these.

Attendance to the workshop is free. It is organised by the Umweltbundesamt GmbH, Austria.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 00:04:03 UTC
