Workspace Property Trust : 6 Pennsylvania WSPTProperties ReceiveEnergy Star Certification

Workspace Property Trust is excited to announce that six of our Pennsylvania portfolio properties have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star Certification for superior energy efficiency.1 Country View Road, Malvern, PA2 West Liberty Boulevard, Mavern, PA.

1200 Liberty Ridge Drive, 1400 Liberty Ridge Drive and 1500/1550 Liberty Ridge Drive in Wayne, PA.This recognition is awarded to buildings that out-perform 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide. On average, Energy Star certified buildings use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate thanother buildings-all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.