Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Workspace Property Trust : 6 Pennsylvania WSPTProperties ReceiveEnergy Star Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:33pm EDT

Workspace Property Trust is excited to announce that six of our Pennsylvania portfolio properties have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star Certification for superior energy efficiency.1 Country View Road, Malvern, PA2 West Liberty Boulevard, Mavern, PA.

1 Country View Road, and 2 West Liberty Boulevard in Malvern, PA.

1200 Liberty Ridge Drive, 1400 Liberty Ridge Drive and 1500/1550 Liberty Ridge Drive in Wayne, PA.This recognition is awarded to buildings that out-perform 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide. On average, Energy Star certified buildings use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate thanother buildings-all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

Disclaimer

Workspace Property Trust published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:32:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pBAKN WTR : Bakken Subsidiary, Nationwide Property Partners, Producing Pilot Rental Property Reality Show in Flint, MI
AQ
01:16pBridging the economic divide for americans with disabilities
GL
01:13pROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS : RME joins the Kidney March
PU
01:13pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Leg Of His Successful "Man Of The Woods Tour" Starting 9/19 In Lexington, KY
PU
01:13pITALEAF : TerniEnergia signed an agreement with REI III for the enhancement of photovoltaic assets
PU
01:13pCARNIVAL : Seabourn to Return to Alaska & British Columbia for Summer 2019 Offering Guests an Unparalleled Immersion in the Great Land
PU
01:13pBUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
AQ
01:12pWATCH : Mickey turns 90, Samsung, Disney celebrate
AQ
01:11pMUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver Unveils Capsule Collection With Colmar
AQ
01:09pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.