World Aquatic Health™ Conference 2019: Save the Date

01/17/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Annual World Aquatic Health™ Conference (WAHC) will be held in Williamsburg, Virginia at the Williamsburg Lodge on October 16–18, 2019. Early registration begins April 1, 2019.

0_medium_Logotextright.png


Hosted by the National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF), the WAHC is the industry’s leading educational conference on aquatics. The conference features the latest research on all things aquatic and stands out as an opportunity to explore both emerging science and potential applications with like-minded peers. The WAHC draws such a wide array of attendees because of its reputation as a place for cross-jurisdictional conversations and collaboration between industry, research, and public health professionals.

The conference team has issued a WAHC 2019 call for papers. Submissions must be received by February 1, 2019. Submission guidelines can be found here. This year’s lecture tracks will once again explore issues of vital importance for industry professionals, facility managers, builders, service technicians, academics, and environmental health officials. Presentation topics will include the following in 2019: Elements of WAHC, RWI Prevention, New Industry Technology, Health Benefits, and Advanced Service Concepts.

Pre- and post-conference events include CPO® and AST® Certification courses, an Environmental Health Symposium, our annual Instructor Update Meeting, an Insider’s Tour of local aquatics facilities, and USA Swimming’s Build-a-Pool Conference. The conference will include a welcome reception, tabletop displays for sponsors and non-profit organizations, and a closing reception with prize giveaways like a complimentary WAHC 2020 registration or hotel booking. WAHC 2019 is also the site of the annual in-person meeting of Water Safety USA.

To discuss hosting a meeting for your organization at the WAHC or taking advantage of sponsorship opportunities, please contact the conference team via email at conference@nspf.org or by phone at 719-540-9119. Interested presenters and attendees can learn more at thewahc.org.

About the World Aquatic Health™ Conference
This leading global aquatic research forum is tailored to inform all individuals and groups associated with aquatics: aquatic facilities and water parks, the pool and spa industry, service providers, consultants, parks & recreation representatives, manufacturers, academia, associations, builders, community organizations, distributors, hotels, government, health and medical, retail, and media. Watch the video.

About National Swimming Pool Foundation®
We believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. Whether it’s encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. Founded in 1965 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NSPF proceeds go to fund education, research, and to help create swimmers. Visit nspf.org or call 719-540-9119 to learn more about the NSPF family of products, programs, and services.

###

Attachment 

CJ Martin
National Swimming Pool Foundation 
719-540-9119
chris.martin@nspf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
