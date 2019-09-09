Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : ASEAN Policy Makers Commit to Accelerating Human Capital Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:52am EDT

BANGKOK, September 9, 2019 - Ministers and senior government officials from ASEAN Member States convened today to discuss strategies for accelerating human capital development in the region through integrated policy investments and innovative policy reforms.

ASEAN countries have succeeded in achieving high levels of economic growth and have substantially reduced poverty over the last 20 years. However, on average, education, skills development, and health indicators are below expectations given ASEAN's income levels, and there are wide disparities in life expectancy, job productivity, and education quality across the region. Further investment in its people, particularly children and young people, remains a key challenge.

Organized by Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the World Bank and UNICEF, the ASEAN High Level Meeting on Human Capital Development is designed to facilitate dialogue among member states to share successful policy frameworks, and help identify new approaches to human capital development and move toward a set of common, yet context-adapted, policy directions.

'Our region is committed to developing concrete actions to ensure that we have a future-ready and competitive workforce for the global digital economy,' said Thosaporn Srisumphand, Secretary General of NESDC. 'It is a priority for us to design effective public policies and government programs that put people at the center of development.'

The World Bank's global Human Capital Project is an accelerated effort to assess the progress countries around the world, including those in ASEAN, have made in building human capital. It serves as the basis for strategic support to countries that want to invest more effectively in its people. According to the World Bank, children born in the ASEAN region today are expected to, on average, achieve about 59% of their full productivity potential compared to children born in areas with high performing education and health systems.

'Prioritizing human capital development means putting people at the center of investments, policies, and programs,' said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.'By working towards these goals, ASEAN countries can directly address gaps and provide a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all its people.'

At the meeting, Ministry officials for Health and Education discussed how closely linked policies and investments produce tangible improvements in human capital outcomes.

The issue of malnutrition was discussed during the meeting, as countries highlighted examples of progress and challenges around policy implementation. In ASEAN, an estimated 5 million children suffer from wasting and one in four children are stunted in growth because of chronic undernutrition. Ministers and officials shared experiences and challenges about program design and successful implementation of initiatives to end all forms of malnutrition.

'It is important for all countries to take the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Ending all Forms of Malnutrition to heart. The region is now facing a double burden of malnutrition. It is home to 63.7 million undernourished people and has the fastest growing prevalence of childhood obesity in the world, both will negatively impact human capital and economic development,' stated UNICEF Regional Director, Karin Hulshof.

Representatives from Ministries of Planning and Ministries of Labor spoke about concrete steps that will be needed to prepare next generations for the changing nature of jobs, and how the ASEAN region can seize opportunities created by a fast-growing digital era by preparing a future-ready workforce. Investments in reskilling and upgrading of knowledge for young people of today for the work place of tomorrow are necessary especially for developing countries where human capital development gaps remain wide.

At the meeting's conclusion, participating ASEAN ministers and officials agreed to enhance integrated policy investments in the different sectors, including healthcare, quality education, life-long learning, and skills development, throughout a human life cycle.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most inch higher as bleak data spurs stimulus hopes
RE
01:03aChina September rate cut bets still intact despite no MLF rollover
RE
12:52aWORLD BANK : ASEAN Policy Makers Commit to Accelerating Human Capital Development
PU
12:42aVIETNAM AND RUSSIA STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF CONSTRUCTION (9/9/19 11 : 29 am)
PU
12:32aDA-CMTF BULLETIN NO. 5 : On vigorously enforcing “1-7-10 Protocol” to manage, contain, and control suspected swine disease; result of confirmatory test
PU
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group