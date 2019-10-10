Log in
World Bank : Additional Financing for the Montenegro Revenue Administration Reform Project

10/10/2019

WASHINGTON, October 10, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Additional Financing for the Montenegro Revenue Administration Reform Project

IBRD Loan: EUR 4.80 million(US$ 5.30 million equivalent)

Terms: Maturity = 24.5 Years, Grace = 4.5 Years

Project ID: P149743

Project Description: The objective of the Additional Financing for the Montenegro Revenue Administration Reform Project is to improve the effectiveness of operational functions of Montenegro's tax administration, to introduce electronic fiscalization invoicing, and to reduce the compliance costs for corporate taxpayers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.worldbank.org/projects/P149743?lang=en

World Bank Group published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 22:35:01 UTC
