Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Additional US$47.5 Million Financing to Strengthen Sint Maarten’s Human Capital Post-Hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

PHILIPSBURG, August 23, 2018 - Two new projects for a total of US$ 47.5 million in grants from the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund financed by the Government of the Netherlands have been launched. The first project provides training and stipends to unemployed and underemployed residents in the wake of hurricane Irma and the second will help bring the Sint Maarten Medical Center, including a new hospital building, to standards that can withstand extreme weather events.

'These two grants are a testament to our commitment to build back better,' says Sint Maarten Prime Minister Leona Romeo-Marlin. 'With the new funds, we plan to invest in the people of Sint Maarten; their job skills, livelihoods and health care. Strengthening our human capital is a key part of the successful recovery of our country.'

The Emergency Income Support and Training project (US$ 22.5 million) will provide income support to under-employed and unemployed persons, who are not currently working in the wake of hurricane Irma and declining tourism revenues. Approximately 1,800 people will receive skills-training in exchange for a stipend over the next 18 months. The project builds on a successful first phase which provided 700 under-employed citizens, more than half of these women, with training and a stipend. In addition, the project will develop a Social Registry which will allow the authorities of Sint Maarten's to improve the efficiency of the country's social protection system and to identify the most vulnerable populations when providing assistance in post-disaster situations.

'The beauty of this project is that it builds on a successful initiative by Sint Maarten's private sector. Businesses in the tourism sector have led the response to mitigate the impact of the sudden rise in unemployment,' says Frank Weekers, Steering Committee Representative for the Netherlands.

The Sint Maarten Hospital Resiliency and Preparedness project (US$25 million) will contribute to the critical rehabilitation of the existing hospital and construction of a new and larger facility, more resilient to climate shocks. The project will contribute to a rise in the new hospital's bed capacity from 66 to 110, improvements in the scope and quality of health services (new operating theaters and larger areas for ambulatory care), a reduction in costly overseas medical referrals, and will strengthen preparedness and delivery of medical services in case of future emergencies and extreme weather events. This project will be implemented by the Sint Maarten Medical Center Foundation.

'The objective is to provide the people of Sint Maarten with access to a broader range of healthcare services on the island in a safer and more resilient facility, better prepared to deliver health services in case of another disaster,' reaffirms Michelle Keane, World Bank Program Manager of the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Fund.

About the funding:

The World Bank manages the US$ 580 million (Euro 470 million) Recovery, Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund, established in April 2018 and financed by the Government of The Netherlands, to help Sint Maarten build back better and increase resilience following the devastation caused by hurricane Irma. The World Bank estimates damages and losses related to the hurricane at US$ 1.38 billion and US$ 1.35 billion (both about 129 percent of GDP), respectively.

Learn more about the work of the World Bank in the Caribbean: www.worldbank.org/caribbean

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Be updated via:

Twitter: @WBCaribbean

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/worldbank

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 20:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pUtilities Flat, Treasury Yields Continue Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:17pOHIO ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : EPA Seeking Public Comments on Refinery’s Injection Wells
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Proposed Rule on Charitable Contributions and State and Local Tax Credits
PU
11:11pTreasury Moves to Block New Yorkers' Path Around Cap on State Tax Deductions -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:07pFed's Bostic Says Economic Outlook Is Good, But He Is Watching Bond Yield Curve
DJ
11:02pJONES COUNTY GA : Board Appointments
PU
10:57pCITY OF BRISBANE CA : Lions Celebrate 70 Years of Service
PU
10:57pSEMA SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT MARKET ASSOCIATION : Bring Your Truck or Jeep Build to the SEMA Show as an LTAA Feature Vehicle
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18
5COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.