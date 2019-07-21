Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Afghanistan Facing Strong Headwinds to Growth, World Bank says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Kabul, July 21, 2019 -, according to the World Bank's recent Afghanistan Development Update.

Released today, the latest edition of the biannual publication highlights the negative combined impacts of conflict, drought and political uncertainty on the Afghan economy, resulting in the lowest growth rates among South Asian economies in 2018.

'Afghanistan faces challenges of insecurity, election-related political uncertainty, potential declines in international security support, in addition to the drought in 2018' said World Bank Afghanistan Country DirectorHenry Kerali. 'Any one of these shocks would normally generate strong headwinds to growth. Afghanistan has faced all of these concurrently'.

The Development Update publication notes that economic management remains strong in Afghanistan and prospects are improving for 2019, with growth expected to accelerate to 2.5 percent with the easing of drought conditions. Government policies have continued to support low inflation, improved revenue collection, and a limited fiscal deficit.

According to the report, slow growth generally reflects the impact of negative shocks rather than deterioration in government policy. In fact, government has, by many measures, maintained progress with policy reform even during these difficult times. Government revenues reached a new high of nearly 190 billion afghanis in 2018, up seven percent from 2017, the Update notes, while budget execution rates also reached record levels. .

Predicated on continued strong economic management, the World Bank projects improvements in economic growth over coming years. , with the resolution of election-related political uncertainties.

Over the longer-term, much faster rates of growth are required to significantly reduce poverty from high current levels. According to the report, the potential for much-faster growth exists, but will only be realized under certain conditions.

'For government, more work is needed to improve the business environment, ensure a smooth election process, and prevent corruption and mismanagement of scarce fiscal resources over the difficult months to come. The international community can also play a vital role in supporting private confidence and growth by committing to security and aid support and ensuring that this support is closely coordinated and aligned with government plans' said Henry Kerali.

The Development Update notes that any political settlement with the Taliban could bring major economic benefits through improving confidence and encouraging the return of Afghan capital and skilled workers from overseas. Realizing such benefits, however, will depend on achieving a sustained and substantial improvement in the security situation.

'Whatever happens, rapid growth will only be possible with improved security under a government that remains committed to private sector development, respects the rights of investors, and maintains the gains Afghanistan has achieved over the past two decades towards establishing strong and impartial government institutions' added Henry Kerali.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 05:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aU.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute
RE
01:35aWORLD BANK : Afghanistan Facing Strong Headwinds to Growth, World Bank says
PU
07/20FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : US Foods Recalls Raw Beef and Pork Products due to Possible Product Contamination
PU
07/20AHDB HORTICULTURE : UK outbreak of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus
PU
07/20Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets
RE
07/20BSEE TROPICAL STORM BARRY ACTIVITY FINAL REPORT : July 20, 2019
PU
07/20Ryanair Irish pilot union to decide on strike ballot next week
RE
07/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Forget The Fed -- Stock-market Investors Brace For Dow's Busiest Week Of Earnings
DJ
07/20IFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : National council unanimous on need for changes to beam scheme
PU
07/20CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Secretariat building on course for full solar power generation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDING PLC : EKF DIAGNOSTICS : at InterLab Algeria 2019
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac
3EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA : EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA : Material Event Distribution of Alcoholic Beverages
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : AVENGERS : Endgame' on Verge of Becoming New Global Box-Office Champ
5XIAOMI : Amplifies Commitment to Open-Source Software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group