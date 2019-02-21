Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Agriculture leaders imagine the future of food in Latin America and the Caribbean Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:25pm EST

San José, February 21, 2019. Agriculture leaders gathered in Costa Rica this week to identify opportunities and threats that could affect food and agriculture systems in Latin America and the Caribbean Region (LAC).

The workshop brought together policy makers, producer groups, agribusiness firms, civil society organizations, researchers, and development agencies, to examine future scenarios and identify actions to facilitate the emergence of dynamic, productive, and modern agriculture and food systems. Findings from the workshop will inform the ongoing preparation of a major report on the future of agriculture and food systems in LAC.

'The workshop's results will be used to shape the report's key messages and ensure that the messages in the report are relevant to a wide range of key stakeholders and partners,' said Michael Morris, Lead Agricultural Economist at the World Bank.

The report aims to improve understanding of the transformational opportunities offered by LAC's agriculture and food systems to contribute to growth, employment, and food security, while sustaining global and local natural capital endowments. The report is being produced through a partnership led by the World Bank Group (WBG) and including the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation of Agriculture (IICA), McKinsey & Company (McKinsey), and the Nature Conservancy (TNC).

Building on the results of earlier analytical work, the workshop participants constructed a series of future scenarios reflecting different combinations of drivers such as climate change, shifts in human diets, increasing scarcity of agricultural land and irrigation water, and the emergence of disruptive technologies. After developing a detailed description of each scenario and imagining their impacts on growth, poverty, food security, and the environment, the participants identified the actions needed to safeguard the performance of agriculture and food systems under each scenario, were it to occur. Some of the actions are designed to guard against potentially catastrophic risks; others would allow key actors to take advantage of opportunities that could emerge; and still others-known as 'big bets'-are designed to alter the trajectory of the entire agriculture and food system.

During the February 19 event, participants agreed that LAC can play a critical role in contributing to world food security and in generating globally important environmental services. In his remarks, Eugenio Diaz-Bonilla, Head of Latin American and Caribbean Program at IFPRI, emphasized that it is vital to manage agricultural, rural and food systems development in a way that balances inclusive growth, poverty reduction and sustainability objectives.

The host of the activity and Director General of IICA, Manuel Otero, highlighted the role of LAC agriculture in the world. 'Agriculture is in our DNA, and it is up to us to take advantage of the opportunity of becoming guarantors of world food security, 'he said.

Taking a long-term perspective, the report, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2019, is looking at what actions are needed, now and in the years to come, to ensure that agriculture and food systems in LAC deliver inclusive growth, create jobs and help feed some 9.5 billion people globally by 2050 in a sustainable, nutritious, and safe way.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 18:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pHuawei committed to Canadian investment despite CFO arrest -chairman
RE
01:35pSYNCRUDE CANADA : New vice president brings safety experience from around the world
PU
01:25pWORLD BANK : Agriculture leaders imagine the future of food in Latin America and the Caribbean Region
PU
01:21pWTO chief sees no end in sight to U.S. blockage
RE
01:20pWESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : 48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic
PU
01:18pCanada's Cenovus bets on rail to move crude, fearing full pipelines
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:07pNigeria Issues $20 Billion Tax Bill to Oil-And-Gas Companies -Reuters
DJ
01:02pTelecom Italia, Vodafone agree network deal to speed up 5G deployment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.