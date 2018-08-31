Log in
World Bank : Anke D’Angelo Appointed Auditor General of the World Bank Group

08/31/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

WASHINGTON, August 31, 2018 - World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim today announced the appointment of Anke D'Angelo as the World Bank Group's Auditor General and Vice President, Internal Audit Department (IAD).

'Anke D'Angelo has a stellar reputation in the fields of compliance and risk, and I'm extremely pleased that she is joining us as Auditor General,' World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said.'Anke's ability to harness technology and innovations in audit can help us become even more effective in ensuring that all of our resources drive progress towards our goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.'

A dual Swiss and German national, D'Angelo brings 24 years of experience working at Swiss Re, a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk management. She served in many different roles throughout her career, including Finance, Risk Management, Internal Audit, and Compliance, in various locations around the globe.

In her role as Chief Compliance Officer at Swiss Re, D'Angelo introduced compliance assurance services, strengthened the compliance risk assessment methodology, and oversaw risk frameworks regarding anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption, insider trading, and international trade controls. She was heavily involved in the promotion of integrity throughout the organization. D'Angelo was one of the founding members of the Global Insurance Chief Compliance Officer Forum in January 2015 and a leader of Compliance Assurance, one of the global working groups. In her most recent assignment, D'Angelo has worked in China to strengthen the governance structure and the regulatory risk management process, where she introduced a regulatory risk management and branch-related scorecard.

D'Angelo brings extensive leadership experience connecting the first, second, and third line of defense across multiple departments. Her knowledge of the coordination and development of policy, and guidelines for integrated assurance between the three lines of defense, will help the World Bank Group improve the effectiveness of the risk and control environment and, in particular, internal audit.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 17:41:02 UTC
