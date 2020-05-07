Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Approves $400 Million to Sustain Afghanistan's Reform Momentum, Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

Washington, May 7, 2020-

The Incentive Program Development Policy Grant comprises $160 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and $240 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.

, increase resilience to natural disasters, improve tax administration and public financial management, and safeguard fiscal sustainability.

'Today's Board approval is a strong indication that the World Bank is redoubling its efforts to help Afghanistan and its people beyond the current COVID-19 crisis,' said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. 'This assistance will help Afghanistan maintain its reform momentum throughout a difficult period and provide vital financial support to the government to manage revenue shortfalls arising from coronavirus impacts.'

Afghanistan faces major challenges and uncertainties in 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate negative impact on Afghanistan. Border closures have severely impacted government customs receipts, while measures to contain the spread of the virus are likely to have a strong negative impact on economic activity. Poverty remains deep and widespread, while security and political uncertainties continue.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Latest developments in epidemic control on May 8
PU
06:36pTHE GREAT POTATO GIVEAWAY : U.S. farmers hand out spuds to avoid food waste
RE
06:34pNEWCREST MINING : partners with University of Queensland in support of COVID-19 vaccine research
PU
06:27pHow Deere, Caterpillar kept plants running during the coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:24pWORLD BANK : Approves $400 Million to Sustain Afghanistan's Reform Momentum, Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis
PU
06:24pEcuador Obtains US$506 Million from the World Bank to Strengthen its Covid-19 Response and Stimulate the Economy
PU
06:06pDEBT, DEADLINES AND DEFAULT : Argentina's last-ditch push for $65 billion deal
RE
06:04pUber sees ride business up from coronavirus lows in some U.S. markets
RE
06:03pUber sees ride business up from coronavirus lows in some U.S. markets
RE
05:46pTreasury to Revise Rules on Tax Credits for Health Benefits of Furloughed Workers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
2GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf
3ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election
5COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Industrial Chocolate Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Ruby Choc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group