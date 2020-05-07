World Bank : Approves $400 Million to Sustain Afghanistan's Reform Momentum, Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis

Washington, May 7, 2020-

The Incentive Program Development Policy Grant comprises $160 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and $240 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.

, increase resilience to natural disasters, improve tax administration and public financial management, and safeguard fiscal sustainability.

'Today's Board approval is a strong indication that the World Bank is redoubling its efforts to help Afghanistan and its people beyond the current COVID-19 crisis,' said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. 'This assistance will help Afghanistan maintain its reform momentum throughout a difficult period and provide vital financial support to the government to manage revenue shortfalls arising from coronavirus impacts.'

Afghanistan faces major challenges and uncertainties in 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate negative impact on Afghanistan. Border closures have severely impacted government customs receipts, while measures to contain the spread of the virus are likely to have a strong negative impact on economic activity. Poverty remains deep and widespread, while security and political uncertainties continue.