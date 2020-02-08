World Bank : BBL - Jobs, Skills, and the Potential of AI in Kenya

BBL - Jobs, Skills, and the Potential of AI in Kenya

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 - 10:00-11:30am

Room J 8-044 | 701 18th Street NW, Washington, DC

Presenters:

Saori Imaizumi, Education Specialist, AFR, Education GP, World Bank

Dr. Harri Ketamo, Founder and Chairman, Headai

Discussant:

Yevgeniya Savchenko, Senior Economist, AFR, Education GP, World Bank

Chair:

Lily Mulatu, Practice Manager, AFR, Education GP, World Bank

This BBL will share the results of the study on how we can use an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled tool for analyzing labor market demand and university curriculum gap on digital skills in Kenya. AI can carry out tasks faster with fewer errors than humans, but what are the opportunities and limitations for using AI for a skills gap assessment? The tool offered by a partner company called Headai from Finland read and stored more than 60,000 online job advertisements from 2015 to June 2019 in a few days. It also read two Kenyan universities' computer science curriculum available online in a few days. Then, in a couple of days, the tool could produce a skills demand and curriculum gap map using the technology called 'digital twin.' This quick assessment results motivated the participating university to take actions on changing their curriculum development practices to include online learning, further teacher training, multi-disciplinary teaching and industry partnership. The study was conducted based on the proposal submitted for the Disruptive Technology for Development (DT4D) Trust Fund and selected as one of the finalists.

About the speakers:

Saori Imaizumi currently works at the World Bank on education projects in Africa higher education, digital skills and digital skills assessment, as well as partnership development between African universities and international universities, private sector and research institutions. She has conducted similar research using online job advertisement big data for labor market analysis in India. She also has experience in applying technologies and innovation in education, workforce development, and employment issue through projects and research. Prior to the World Bank, she worked as an IT/management consultant at Accenture. She has a M.A. in Development Economics and International Business from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Harri Ketamo, Ph.D., is an entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in cognitive sciences, computational intelligence, complex adaptive systems and game development. Currently he is founder & chairman of Headai, a company developing General Semantic AI for sustainable economic growth. He's also actively participating academic research as a senior fellow at University of Turku and at Satakunta University of Applied Sciences. Previously Ketamo has been e.g. founder & CEO of gameMiner (gameAI), xTask (adaptive learning) and SkillPixels (games for kids). He has had more than 300 presentations, published more than 100 peer-reviewed research articles and developed products (games, MOOCs, adaptive systems, AIs) used in more than 120 countries all over the world.