Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : BBL - Jobs, Skills, and the Potential of AI in Kenya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/08/2020 | 08:43pm EST

BBL - Jobs, Skills, and the Potential of AI in Kenya

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 - 10:00-11:30am
Room J 8-044 | 701 18th Street NW, Washington, DC

Presenters:
Saori Imaizumi, Education Specialist, AFR, Education GP, World Bank
Dr. Harri Ketamo, Founder and Chairman, Headai

Discussant:

Yevgeniya Savchenko, Senior Economist, AFR, Education GP, World Bank

Chair:
Lily Mulatu, Practice Manager, AFR, Education GP, World Bank

This BBL will share the results of the study on how we can use an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled tool for analyzing labor market demand and university curriculum gap on digital skills in Kenya. AI can carry out tasks faster with fewer errors than humans, but what are the opportunities and limitations for using AI for a skills gap assessment? The tool offered by a partner company called Headai from Finland read and stored more than 60,000 online job advertisements from 2015 to June 2019 in a few days. It also read two Kenyan universities' computer science curriculum available online in a few days. Then, in a couple of days, the tool could produce a skills demand and curriculum gap map using the technology called 'digital twin.' This quick assessment results motivated the participating university to take actions on changing their curriculum development practices to include online learning, further teacher training, multi-disciplinary teaching and industry partnership. The study was conducted based on the proposal submitted for the Disruptive Technology for Development (DT4D) Trust Fund and selected as one of the finalists.

About the speakers:

Saori Imaizumi currently works at the World Bank on education projects in Africa higher education, digital skills and digital skills assessment, as well as partnership development between African universities and international universities, private sector and research institutions. She has conducted similar research using online job advertisement big data for labor market analysis in India. She also has experience in applying technologies and innovation in education, workforce development, and employment issue through projects and research. Prior to the World Bank, she worked as an IT/management consultant at Accenture. She has a M.A. in Development Economics and International Business from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Harri Ketamo, Ph.D., is an entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in cognitive sciences, computational intelligence, complex adaptive systems and game development. Currently he is founder & chairman of Headai, a company developing General Semantic AI for sustainable economic growth. He's also actively participating academic research as a senior fellow at University of Turku and at Satakunta University of Applied Sciences. Previously Ketamo has been e.g. founder & CEO of gameMiner (gameAI), xTask (adaptive learning) and SkillPixels (games for kids). He has had more than 300 presentations, published more than 100 peer-reviewed research articles and developed products (games, MOOCs, adaptive systems, AIs) used in more than 120 countries all over the world.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 01:41:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:10pU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
09:09pOPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
RE
08:43pWORLD BANK : BBL - Jobs, Skills, and the Potential of AI in Kenya
PU
08:28pTURBODEN S P A : Campus Energy
PU
06:03pTESLA CAN GET SUPPORT FOR GERMAN FACTORY : Economy Minister
RE
03:43pTATA STEEL : Literary Meet Series Concludes on a high with Mind Master Viswanathan Anand
PU
03:43pTATA STEEL : brand protection enforcement effort results in busting of an in-transit TMT rebar theft racket in Bihar
PU
01:13pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Latest numbers put softwood lumber on right track
PU
01:13pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Leaders push to dismantle barriers to gender equality in a new decade of action
PU
09:33aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : hosts 1st Global Electrification Mobility Summit at Auto Expo 2020
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
2SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : SYDNEY AIRPORT : Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding
3MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japan launches intelligence-gathering satell..
4OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : VIRUS TO WEIGH ON SERVICES, EXPORTS FROM FEBRUARY: South Korean government think tank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group