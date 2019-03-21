World Bank : CASA 1000 Community Support Project for Tajikistan

WASHINGTON DC, March 21, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the CASA 1000 Community Support Project for Tajikistan

Project ID: P165313

Total Project Cost: US$ 26 million (additional $US2 million is allocated from the CASA1000 MDTF)

Terms: IDA Grant: US$ 24 million (no repayment)

Project Description:

The objective of the CASA1000 Community Support Project for Tajikistan is to increase the quality of, and access to, energy, social and economic infrastructure services, and to contribute to the strengthening of local governance in communities in the project area.