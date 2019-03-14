World Bank : Closing of Nominations for World Bank President

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today confirmed that, as announced on January 10, the period for submitting nominations for the position of the next President of the World Bank closed on Thursday, March 14 at 9:00am ET. The Board received one nomination and would like to announce that the following individual will be considered for the position:

David Malpass, a U.S. national and Under Secretary for International Affairs, U.S. Department of the Treasury

In accordance with the procedures previously announced, the Executive Directors will conduct a formal interview of the candidate in Washington D.C. during the coming days. The Executive Directors expect to conclude the Presidential selection process before the Spring Meetings of 2019.