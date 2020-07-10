World Bank : Comoros - Financial Inclusion Project

IDA Credit: US $10 million equivalent

Maturity: 40 years Grace: 10 years

IDA Grant: US $10 million equivalent

Project ID: P166193

Project Objectives Description: The project development objective is 'to increase access to and usage of financial services for adults' through investments in payment systems, access to financial services, and the supervisor's institutional capacity to promote financial sector stability and integrity.

For more information about this project, visit: https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P166193