World Bank : Comoros - Financial Inclusion Project

IDA Credit: US $10 million equivalent
Maturity: 40 years Grace: 10 years
IDA Grant: US $10 million equivalent
Project ID: P166193
Project Objectives Description: The project development objective is 'to increase access to and usage of financial services for adults' through investments in payment systems, access to financial services, and the supervisor's institutional capacity to promote financial sector stability and integrity.
For more information about this project, visit: https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P166193
