Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Creating Jobs for Youth and Boosting Rural Businesses in Bhutan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:09am EST

Thimphu, January 23, 2019 - Today, the World Bank and the Royal Government of Bhutan signed a new project to support Bhutan in creating jobs for its young people and promoting broader economic diversification in the country.

Bhutan has made impressive progress in poverty reduction and economic growth over the past decade. At the same time, there is an increasing pressure from rising youth unemployment. Job creation for young people remains a challenge, given the current mismatch between employment opportunities and youth education, skills, expectations, and market needs. The project aims to bring innovation in youth employment approaches in Bhutan.

'Based on the principles of social enterprise, this project aims at creating 400 direct new jobs for the out-of-school and unemployed young people in 6 dzongkhags in Southwestern Bhutan,'said Qimiao Fan, the World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.'We at the World Bank are excited to partner with Bhutan on this important initiative.'

Bhutan is an agrarian economy where a majority of the population live in rural areas and depend on natural resources for their livelihoods. The agriculture, livestock and forestry currently employ about 58 percent of the total population. The new project will support rural enterprise development and creation of value chains, thus creating employment opportunities and improving incomes in the rural areas.

'This project is very timely as it will generate youth employment including enterprise and value chain development and as a result stimulate the younger generation to take greater interest in the agriculture sector as a source of self-employment and businesses,' said Yeshey Penjor, Finance Minister of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The 3-year Youth Employment and Rural Entrepreneurship Project will be financed by a US$1.25 million grant provided by the Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF).

Background: Bhutan became a member of the World Bank - the International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) - in 1981 and has enjoyed a trusted partnership with the institution for the past 38 years. The country has implemented more than 26 IDA/IBRD operations (total of about 320 projects including Trust Funds and grants) with more than $350 million in World Bank support.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aEnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
11:29aHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
11:27aUK watchdog lays out oversight of cryptocurrencies
RE
11:26aCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
11:22aCoast Guard Presses for End to Shutdown as Missed Paychecks Stress Finances
DJ
11:19aOPEC cuts, outages give physical crude a New Year lift
RE
11:19aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Change in Watersheds in Distress Approach
PU
11:18aRichmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.