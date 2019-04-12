Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank DC Meeting: AHF to Spark Conversations over Free Coffee Friday, 4/12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Advocates with the largest global AIDS organization trade coffee for conversation in an effort to “Raise the MIC” (middle-income country designations) and spotlight the World Bank’s harmful country classification system.

Coffee cart with advocates providing free coffee to passersby—and World Bank Meeting attendees—plays off AHF’s innovative prior ‘Coffee Cup’ advocacy highlighting the fact that daily per capita incomes in some World Bank-classified middle-income countries are about the cost of a cup of coffee in many developed nations.

As World Bank members and officials gather for the Bank’s Spring Meeting in Washington, DC this week, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) invites the public to join advocates for free coffee in front of World Bank headquarters in hopes of sparking conversation and to once again call for the Bank to “Raise the MIC” and change the way it classifies middle-income countries (MICs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005081/en/

AHF's 'Raise the MIC' ad campaign targets the World Bank to urge them to reconsider and change how t ...

AHF's 'Raise the MIC' ad campaign targets the World Bank to urge them to reconsider and change how they designate Middle-income Countries (MICs). The campaign ad uses a cup of coffee for comparison--the daily per capita income in some World Bank-designated MICs is as low as the price of a cup of coffee in many western or developed countries--and highlights the fact that countries with daily incomes that low are, in reality, NOT middle-income countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Bank’s current MIC classification system, countries can be classified as middle-income when per capita income in a particular country is as low as $2.73 per day—about the price of a cup of coffee in most western or developed nations. In prior years, AHF mounted billboard, ad and advocacy campaigns targeting the World Bank using the cup of coffee comparison, touting the fact that daily incomes that low are in reality NOT middle-income.

This year, AHF will now also provide free coffee at its coffee cart ‘Raise the MIC’ rally and demonstration in front of World Bank headquarters in Washington as a means to foster dialogue about raising the Bank’s middle-income country classification system.

WHAT:

     

Coffee Cart demonstration at the World Bank to ‘Raise the MIC’

- advocates and protesters to hand out free coffee, spark dialogue
 

WHEN:

Friday, April 12, 2019: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT
 

WHERE:

World Bank Headquarters, 1818 H Street NW, Washington DC 20433
 

WHO:

Global health and HIV/AIDS advocates and activists, coffee baristas
 

B-Roll

Coffee cart on H Street NW handing out free coffee, 25+ protesters, 3-foot world globe balloons
 

DC MEDIA CONTACTS:
Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy & Communications for AHF, (323) 219-1091 cell denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org
John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy for AHF (202) 774-4854 cell john.hassell@aidshealth.org

“There is a fundamental problem with the World Bank’s classification system when it determines that a daily wage of two dollars and seventy three cents is considered middle income,” said AHF Director of Policy and Communications Denys Nazarov. “The Bank has essentially established a poverty line for developing countries that multilateral funders and pharmaceutical companies then use to determine who gets vital resources to fight disease and who do not. We are urging the World Bank to raise the MIC to ensure countries remain eligible to receive the support they need to keep their citizens healthy.”

Based on gross national income (GNI) per capita, the MIC designation can be particularly harmful in countries that creep out of a low-income status and into a middle-income classification. The World Bank artificially props up those nations with a “middle-income” label when a significant disease burden often remains with no real increased ability to combat public health issues on their own. MICs can also be straddled with costs for medicine that are up to ten times higher than in low-income countries.

“The global AIDS response has enough obstacles to overcome without having to deal with an arbitrary economic classification further disrupting efforts,” said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. “Funding has been stagnant for several years, and there are still far too many new HIV infections. We must be able to get resources to those who need them most, and people in ‘middle-income’ countries are among that group. The World Bank should raise the MIC so we can get to work ending HIV/AIDS where it hits people the hardest—in the developing world.”

Everyone, including World Bank staff, is encouraged to look for AHF and have a cup of complimentary coffee with advocates to discuss this pressing public health issue. It will take a concerted effort to fight infectious disease throughout the world, which cannot happen with harmful policies in place. Join us on April 12 at World Bank Headquarters to “Raise the MIC” and help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1 million clients in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29aKitov Announces Key Milestone in FameWave Acquisition
GL
08:28aCHINA SAITE : Announcements and Notices - HK$10 Million 0.1 Per Cent Bonds Due 2035 Issued under Medium Term Bond Programme
PU
08:28aUNISYS : ​​Unisys Selected to Participate in $70 Million Contract to Provide IT Services to the U.S. Mint
PU
08:28aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Scrip Dividend Circulars
PU
08:28aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : Merck's Keytruda Clinches Another FDA Win, KemPharm Close To NDA Filing For ADHD Drug
PU
08:28aDEVRO : Company Secretary change
PU
08:26aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan profit beat eases fear of slowing economy
RE
08:26aHUAMI CORPORATION : Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
08:25aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan profit beat eases fear of slowing economy
RE
08:25aDATA RESPONS ASA : Annual general meeting completed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5COVESTRO AG : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: Strong year 2018 despite challenging fourth quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About