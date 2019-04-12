World Bank DC Meeting: AHF to Spark Conversations over Free Coffee Friday, 4/12

Advocates with the largest global AIDS organization trade coffee for conversation in an effort to “Raise the MIC” (middle-income country designations) and spotlight the World Bank’s harmful country classification system.

Coffee cart with advocates providing free coffee to passersby—and World Bank Meeting attendees—plays off AHF’s innovative prior ‘Coffee Cup’ advocacy highlighting the fact that daily per capita incomes in some World Bank-classified middle-income countries are about the cost of a cup of coffee in many developed nations.

As World Bank members and officials gather for the Bank’s Spring Meeting in Washington, DC this week, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) invites the public to join advocates for free coffee in front of World Bank headquarters in hopes of sparking conversation and to once again call for the Bank to “Raise the MIC” and change the way it classifies middle-income countries (MICs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005081/en/

AHF's 'Raise the MIC' ad campaign targets the World Bank to urge them to reconsider and change how they designate Middle-income Countries (MICs). The campaign ad uses a cup of coffee for comparison--the daily per capita income in some World Bank-designated MICs is as low as the price of a cup of coffee in many western or developed countries--and highlights the fact that countries with daily incomes that low are, in reality, NOT middle-income countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Bank’s current MIC classification system, countries can be classified as middle-income when per capita income in a particular country is as low as $2.73 per day—about the price of a cup of coffee in most western or developed nations. In prior years, AHF mounted billboard, ad and advocacy campaigns targeting the World Bank using the cup of coffee comparison, touting the fact that daily incomes that low are in reality NOT middle-income.

This year, AHF will now also provide free coffee at its coffee cart ‘Raise the MIC’ rally and demonstration in front of World Bank headquarters in Washington as a means to foster dialogue about raising the Bank’s middle-income country classification system.

WHAT: Coffee Cart demonstration at the World Bank to ‘Raise the MIC’ - advocates and protesters to hand out free coffee, spark dialogue WHEN: Friday, April 12, 2019: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT WHERE: World Bank Headquarters, 1818 H Street NW, Washington DC 20433 WHO: Global health and HIV/AIDS advocates and activists, coffee baristas B-Roll Coffee cart on H Street NW handing out free coffee, 25+ protesters, 3-foot world globe balloons

DC MEDIA CONTACTS:

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy & Communications for AHF, (323) 219-1091 cell denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org

John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy for AHF (202) 774-4854 cell john.hassell@aidshealth.org

“There is a fundamental problem with the World Bank’s classification system when it determines that a daily wage of two dollars and seventy three cents is considered middle income,” said AHF Director of Policy and Communications Denys Nazarov. “The Bank has essentially established a poverty line for developing countries that multilateral funders and pharmaceutical companies then use to determine who gets vital resources to fight disease and who do not. We are urging the World Bank to raise the MIC to ensure countries remain eligible to receive the support they need to keep their citizens healthy.”

Based on gross national income (GNI) per capita, the MIC designation can be particularly harmful in countries that creep out of a low-income status and into a middle-income classification. The World Bank artificially props up those nations with a “middle-income” label when a significant disease burden often remains with no real increased ability to combat public health issues on their own. MICs can also be straddled with costs for medicine that are up to ten times higher than in low-income countries.

“The global AIDS response has enough obstacles to overcome without having to deal with an arbitrary economic classification further disrupting efforts,” said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. “Funding has been stagnant for several years, and there are still far too many new HIV infections. We must be able to get resources to those who need them most, and people in ‘middle-income’ countries are among that group. The World Bank should raise the MIC so we can get to work ending HIV/AIDS where it hits people the hardest—in the developing world.”

Everyone, including World Bank staff, is encouraged to look for AHF and have a cup of complimentary coffee with advocates to discuss this pressing public health issue. It will take a concerted effort to fight infectious disease throughout the world, which cannot happen with harmful policies in place. Join us on April 12 at World Bank Headquarters to “Raise the MIC” and help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1 million clients in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005081/en/