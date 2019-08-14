Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Debars Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2019 - The World Bank today announced the 15-month debarment of Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd (BJC), a company based in the People's Republic of China, in connection with fraud during the procurement process for the Samoa Aviation Investment Project.

The debarment makes BJC ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects. It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practice.

The project was designed to improve operational safety and oversight of international air transport and associated infrastructure in Samoa. According to the facts of the case, BJC had a history of contract non-performance at the time of bidding, but knowingly misrepresented this fact when it bid on a contract to provide airport infrastructure, which is a fraudulent practice. The company did not ultimately win the contract.

As a condition of the settlement agreement, the company commits to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment of BJC qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MDBs) under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on April 9, 2010.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 17:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pTrump sees Fed rather than trade war as source of market turmoil
RE
02:04pU.S. yield curve inverts for first time in 12 years, flags recession
RE
02:02pSafety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive
DJ
01:47pWall Street tumbles on growing recession fears
RE
01:47pChina requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief
RE
01:44pNO CONCESSIONS FROM CHINA AS TRUMP POSTPONES SOME TARIFFS : U.S. officials
RE
01:37pWORLD BANK : Debars Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd
PU
01:37pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : Perth-Andover RCMP investigating theft of copper wire rolls
PU
01:31pU.S. Will Back More Condominium Loans Aimed at First-Time Buyers -- Update
DJ
01:26pOil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group