World Bank : Debars Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2019 - The World Bank today announced the 15-month debarment of Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd (BJC), a company based in the People's Republic of China, in connection with fraud during the procurement process for the Samoa Aviation Investment Project.

The debarment makes BJC ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects. It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practice.

The project was designed to improve operational safety and oversight of international air transport and associated infrastructure in Samoa. According to the facts of the case, BJC had a history of contract non-performance at the time of bidding, but knowingly misrepresented this fact when it bid on a contract to provide airport infrastructure, which is a fraudulent practice. The company did not ultimately win the contract.

As a condition of the settlement agreement, the company commits to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment of BJC qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MDBs) under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on April 9, 2010.