World Bank : Debars Entrust Datacard Corporation

07/17/2019 | 10:10am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 - The World Bank today announced the 12-month debarment of Entrust Datacard Corporation (EDC), a U.S. technology company, and its controlled affiliates, in connection with collusive practices as part of the Bangladesh Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services Project.

The debarment makes EDC ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects. It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agrees to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment.

The project, which closed in 2018, was designed to establish a secure, accurate and reliable national ID system in the People's Republic of Bangladesh. According to the facts of the case, EDC accessed and provided modifications to confidential draft bid specifications related to a contract to provide personalization machines used in the production of identity cards. EDC also accessed questions from other bidders to narrow competition for the contract. These actions amount to collusive practices. EDC was the supplier of the personalization machines on the contract. The company that won the contract and its main subcontractor have already been sanctioned for their part in the collusive scheme.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, EDC will not be eligible for any World Bank-financed contracts for twelve months, followed by a further period of conditional non-debarment of up to nine months. During this further period, EDC will resume being eligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects as long as it complies with its obligations under the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of debarmentin light of EDC's limited role in the misconduct, cooperation with the World Bank investigation, its voluntary acknowledgment of misconduct, and the company's proactivity in pursuing corrective action, including an internal investigation. As a condition for release from sanction under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company commits to improving its integrity compliance program consistent with the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines. The company also commits to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 14:09:04 UTC
