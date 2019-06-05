World Bank : Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project in Tajikistan.

Project ID: P163734

Total Project Cost: US$ 30 million

Terms: IDA Grant: US$ 30 million (no repayment)

Project Description:

The objective of the Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project for Tajikistan is to improve reliability of water supply and wastewater services in selected areas in Dushanbe City and to improve the operational performance of the Dushanbe Water Utility.

For more information, please visit here: http://projects.worldbank.org/P163734/?lang=en&tab=overview