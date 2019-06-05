Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project in Tajikistan.

Project ID: P163734

Total Project Cost: US$ 30 million

Terms: IDA Grant: US$ 30 million (no repayment)

Project Description:

The objective of the Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project for Tajikistan is to improve reliability of water supply and wastewater services in selected areas in Dushanbe City and to improve the operational performance of the Dushanbe Water Utility.

For more information, please visit here: http://projects.worldbank.org/P163734/?lang=en&tab=overview

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03p|CAP ADVERTISING STANDARDS AUTHORITY / C : Ensuring your environmental claims are more than just hot air
PU
07:01pMexico, U.S. officials meet in high-stakes tariff talks at White House
RE
07:01pMexico, U.S. officials meet in high-stakes tariff talks at White House
RE
06:57pTrump says progress made in talks with Mexico but 'not nearly enough'
RE
06:38pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Takes Next Step in Support of Canada's Steel Industry and Its Workers
PU
06:29pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. Congress could challenge Trump tariffs on Mexico
RE
06:28pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Traditional Cattle Drive Planned Saturday Morning
PU
06:28pOLYMPIC COUNCIL OF IRELAND : Impressive Start to Summer Internationals for Senior Men
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Project to Help Improve Water Supply and Wastewater Services in Tajikistan's Capital
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Dushanbe Water Supply and Wastewater Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
2SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
4POSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN: sources
5REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Bardoxolone Methy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About