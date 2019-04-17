World Bank : EL SALVADOR - LOCAL ECONOMIC RESILIENCE PROJECT

World Bank News Release: Loan and Credit Summary

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

EL SALVADOR - LOCAL ECONOMIC RESILIENCE PROJECT

IBRD Loan: $200 million

Terms: Maturity = 25 years, Grace = 5 years

Project ID: P169125

Project Description: The objective of the project is to improve the institutional performance of municipalities and increase access for citizens to services and resilient infrastructure in El Salvador.