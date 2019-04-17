Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : EL SALVADOR - LOCAL ECONOMIC RESILIENCE PROJECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

World Bank News Release: Loan and Credit Summary

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

EL SALVADOR - LOCAL ECONOMIC RESILIENCE PROJECT

IBRD Loan: $200 million

Terms: Maturity = 25 years, Grace = 5 years

Project ID: P169125

Project Description: The objective of the project is to improve the institutional performance of municipalities and increase access for citizens to services and resilient infrastructure in El Salvador.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pMajor automakers fear Trump 'grenade' - imposing U.S. auto tariffs
RE
06:43pEGYPT : New US$200 Million Project to Promote Small Businesses and Job Creation for Women and Youth
PU
06:38pGPA MIDSTREAM ASSOCIATION : recognizes individuals with prestigious service awards
PU
06:23pNATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : Soy Innovation Campus funding passes Senate Finance Committee
PU
05:58pWORLD BANK : El salvador - local economic resilience project
PU
05:38pUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : U.S. Beef, Poultry and Egg Products Gain New Market Access in Tunisia
PU
05:31pWall Street slips, weighed down by healthcare plunge
RE
05:30pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:26pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:23pPGA TOUR : Here's why Bryson DeChambeau made a drastic change to his grip weights
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
3TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED : TURNERS & GROWERS : JAZZ-ify your Easter.
4HOME DEPOT (THE) : HOME DEPOT : Celebrating Houston's Best and Brightest
5ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q3 March FY19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About