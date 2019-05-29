Log in
World Bank : Education Reforms to Enhance Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Productivity in Georgia

05/29/2019

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today a €90 million loan to Georgia for the Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project, which will support the development of human capital through greater access to preschool education, higher quality education, and improved learning environments.

'Georgia is committed to investing in its people,' said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus. 'This project aims to support Georgia in accelerating investments in human capital to boost innovation, entrepreneurship and productivity in an increasingly competitive global economy. As an early adopter of the Human Capital Project, the project will also strengthen Georgia's drive to build a strong foundation for promoting prosperity for all of its citizens.'

The project has five overall goals: (1) Expanding access to and improving the quality of early childhood education and care; (2) Fostering quality teaching and learning in general education; (3) Strengthening financing options and promoting internationalization in higher education; (4) System strengthening and stakeholder communication; and (5) Supporting project management, monitoring, and evaluation.

'These reforms will constitute a significant change in Georgia's approach to education, and will help prepare the country for the labor market and economy of the 21st century,' says Soren Nellemann, World Bank Senior Economist and the Task Team Leader for the Project. 'The focus on inclusion, quality and innovation in pedagogy and learning from pre-school to higher education will benefit all citizens.'

Citizens who will directly benefit from the project include children enrolled in both public and private early childhood education and care, students in general and higher education institutions, and school teachers, administrators and other staff employed in schools.

The project will ensure that special consideration is given to gender equity and support to vulnerable populations, including students and schools with low socioeconomic status located in rural and mountainous areas, as well as ethnic minorities and students with diverse learning needs. The project will also support students in higher education institutions with modernized academic programs.

The project is closely aligned with the World Bank's latest Country Partnership Framework 2019-2022 for Georgia, and will support the Georgian Government's 2018-2023 Education Reform Agenda.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 23:13:01 UTC
