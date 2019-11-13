Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Europe Must Focus on Creating Strong, Shared and Resilient Growth to Safeguard Against the Worst Impacts of Sudden Economic Shocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:55am EST

BRUSSELS, November 13, 2019 - European Union member states must strengthen their institutions for resilient growth to shield against economic crises, protect the most vulnerable and ensure incomes can rebound quickly, says a new World Bank report.

The latest European Union Regular Economic Report- entitled Including Institutions -outlines priorities for countries to most effectively respond in the event of an unexpected downturn. Three critical factors are identified. First, countries must secure strong overall growth, both at the country level and in lagging regions. Second, the benefits of growth - jobs and incomes - must be shared among all citizens. Third, growth must be resilient so that incomes, if hit hard, can quickly rebound.

'The report learns from the lessons of Europe's recent crises, which caused median household incomes across the EU to fall by five percent between 2007 and 2014, and by 13 percent in southern Europe,' said Arup Banerji,Regional Director for the European Union Countries at the World Bank. 'In fact, the World Bank's calculations show that the number of people in the EU earning below €23 per day rose to a high of 105 million in 2013. But recovery, first in central Europe and more recently in southern Europe, has reversed the trend - and we expect the number of such lower-income people to soon drop below 85 million, fewer than in 2008.'

The report shows that the resilience of growth varied considerably across European countries. The countries where household incomes were most resilient had a mix of policies marked by flexible labor markets paired with active labor market policies and protection for the poorest, together with competition and regulatory policies that allow firms to quickly adjust production and new firms to enter. Of particular importance is the role of poverty-targeted social protection institutions - not yet universal in the EU - that can quickly absorb those who are at risk of falling into poverty when shocks hit.

The report's analysis also underlines the role of a policy environment marked by trust between government, labor unions and the private sector - which leads to better formulation of the sorts of institutions most conducive to safeguarding economies against major shocks such as those experienced since 2008.

Banerji added: 'People's confidence in the institutions that govern them plays a fundamental role in the economic stability of a nation. High levels of inequality and distrust can put that stability in jeopardy and restrict a government's response to an unforeseen crisis. The stronger a country's institutions are, the quicker it will be able to rebound, recovering jobs and economic activity, after a slowdown.'

The report highlights a 'vicious cycle' whereby an increase in inequality erodes public trust, which weakens the resilience of national institutions. In turn, those weaker institutions are then shown to perpetuate increased distrust among the public. Half of the EU's 28 Member States were found to have below average levels of public trust in their governing institutions.

'Some EU countries need to find new ways to absorb economic shocks effectively while ensuring that the eventual rebound will be inclusive and not leave sections of society behind. That's a major trust problem Europe is facing today,' Rogier van den Brink,Lead Economist at the World Bank, 'Lack of trust has implications for volatility in employment and competitiveness, while higher levels of trust lead to more output and sustained levels of household income.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:10aNMDC : Intimation of cessation of Shri CA A K Srivastava and Smt. Bhagwati Mahesh Baldewa, Independent Directors from the Board of the Company ​
PU
04:09aAlibaba poised to launch record-breaking $15 billion Hong Kong share sale - sources
RE
04:03aIreland set for record corporate tax haul again in 2019
RE
04:01aNew Zealand dollar set for biggest jump this year on cbank surprise
RE
04:00aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Invests AED 1.8 Billion to Upgrade its Giant Bab Onshore Fi...
PU
04:00aPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy Recognises Factors Influencing Petrol Price Regulation
PU
04:00aABU DHABI : ADNOC and Total Innovate in the Field of Seismic Acquisition...
PU
03:58aNew Zealand dollar set for biggest jump this year on central bank surprise
RE
03:56aNew Zealand dollar set for biggest jump this year on central bank surprise
RE
03:55aWORLD BANK : Europe Must Focus on Creating Strong, Shared and Resilient Growth to Safeguard Against the Worst Impacts of Sudden Economic Shocks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2RENAULT : RENAULT : Sanjeev Gupta in talks to sell his LPS Coventry supply business to Jaguar
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : ???????Nordex confirms 2019 guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group