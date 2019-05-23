World Bank : Georgia Energy Supply Reliability and Financial Recovery Project

Log in
Georgia Energy Supply Reliability and Financial Recovery Project

05/23/2019

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Georgia Energy Supply Reliability and Financial Recovery Project

IBRD Credit: EUR 62 million loan, and IBRD Guarentee of US$ 50 million equivalent

Terms: Grace = 14 years, Maturity = 24 years

Project ID: P169117

Project Description: to increase electricity supply reliability in the western part of Georgia, achieve the financial viability of Georgia State Electrosystem (GSE), and help it access long-term commercial financing.

For more information, please visit: http://projects.worldbank.org/P169117?lang=en

World Bank Group published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 22:27:02 UTC
