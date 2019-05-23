World Bank : Georgia Energy Supply Reliability and Financial Recovery Project

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Georgia Energy Supply Reliability and Financial Recovery Project
IBRD Credit: EUR 62 million loan, and IBRD Guarentee of US$ 50 million equivalent
Terms: Grace = 14 years, Maturity = 24 years
Project ID: P169117
Project Description: to increase electricity supply reliability in the western part of Georgia, achieve the financial viability of Georgia State Electrosystem (GSE), and help it access long-term commercial financing.
For more information, please visit: http://projects.worldbank.org/P169117?lang=en
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 22:27:02 UTC