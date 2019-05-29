World Bank : Georgia I2Q – Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project: Georgia I2Q - Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project
IBRD Loan: €90 million
Terms: Grace = 12 years, Maturity = 27 years
Project ID: P168481
Project Description: The Project aims to expand access to quality preschool education and foster quality teaching and learning in general education through innovative sustainable infrastructure design, scaling up the ongoing whole-school improvement pilot, building capacity of teachers and school leaders and developing a national assessment framework. Furthermore, the project proposes to strengthen the quality of pre-service teacher education programs and support innovation and international competitiveness in higher education. System strengthening efforts are core to the project and include activities to promote a culture of data-driven decision making and active communication and stakeholder consultations.
For more information, please visit: http://projects.worldbank.org/P168481?lang=en
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:38:05 UTC