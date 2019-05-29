World Bank : Georgia I2Q – Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project: Georgia I2Q - Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project

IBRD Loan: €90 million

Terms: Grace = 12 years, Maturity = 27 years

Project ID: P168481

Project Description: The Project aims to expand access to quality preschool education and foster quality teaching and learning in general education through innovative sustainable infrastructure design, scaling up the ongoing whole-school improvement pilot, building capacity of teachers and school leaders and developing a national assessment framework. Furthermore, the project proposes to strengthen the quality of pre-service teacher education programs and support innovation and international competitiveness in higher education. System strengthening efforts are core to the project and include activities to promote a culture of data-driven decision making and active communication and stakeholder consultations.

For more information, please visit: http://projects.worldbank.org/P168481?lang=en