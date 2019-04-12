Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Government of Korea Join Forces to Support Achievement of SDGs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:13am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2019 - The Government of Korea (GoK) and World Bank Group (WBG) today announced a $900,000 contribution from the GoK to the recently launched WBG Partnership Fund for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Fund). The funding will support the SDG Acceleration Toolbox to help WBG member countries achieve an inclusive and sustainable development path toward the SDGs.

The SDG Acceleration Toolbox will focus on the following countries: Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Egypt. A comprehensive country development diagnostic combined with an in-depth thematic and sector-focused assessment of policies and institutions, the SDG Acceleration Toolbox will strengthen countries' ability to implement the 2030 Agenda and attain the SDGs.

The activity will be conducted in partnership with the Government of Korea and the Institute for Global Engagement and Empowerment (IGEE) Ban Ki-moon Center for Sustainable Development at Yonsei University. The Government of Korea is the second donor to join the SDG Fund after Sweden, which helped launch the SDG Fund with an initial contribution of $7 million.

'The SDGs are a comprehensive vision and a daunting challenge for countries. The Government of Korea is pleased to partner with the World Bank Group to develop innovative approaches that help WBG client countries achieve the SDGs' said Chang Huh, Director General, GoK Ministry of Economy and Finance.

'We are very pleased to launch the SDG Accelerator Toolbox with the Government of Korea and the Ban Ki-moon Center for Sustainable Development,' said WBG Senior Vice President Mahmoud Mohieldin. 'This is an excellent collaboration between the World Bank Group, Government of Korea, and our client countries, and it is aligned with WBG SDG Fund objectives in promoting partnerships under SDG 17.'

Established in October 2018, the multi-donor WBG SDG Fund provides financing to strategic and high-impact initiatives that can help countries strengthen implementation of the global goals. It focuses on capacity building, quality data, knowledge generation, and institutional strengthening for the achievement of the SDGs. Since its launch, the WBG SDG Fund has financed 15 activitie s led by World Bank Group teams, in many cases in partnership with the UN, private sector, academia, and other development partners.

Activities cover a broad range of sectors including, for example, supporting sustainable energy (SDG7) and climate change (SDG13) through the provision of renewable energy in emerging markets, enabling access to credit for marginalized groups, creating decent work (SDG8), promoting gender equality (SDG5), strengthening welfare analysis frameworks and tools for inclusive growth (SDG8), and reducing inequalities (SDG10).

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aGains in Walt Disney, bank shares buoy Wall Street
RE
11:27aChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-CEEC cooperation booster for European integration
PU
11:13aWORLD BANK : Government of Korea Join Forces to Support Achievement of SDGs
PU
11:03aGRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Trials sow seeds of crop establishment knowledge
PU
11:00aU.S. Government Bonds Fall After Chinese Data Beats Expectations
DJ
10:58aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Prime Minister Gaston Browne Expresses Strong Support For Regional Credit Unions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About