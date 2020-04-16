Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank Group President David Malpass: Remarks to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:11am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2020-World Bank Group President David Malpass today delivered the following remarks at the IMFC virtual meeting:

'The World Bank has been focused on taking fast, broad-based action, especially for the poorest countries. By the end of April, we expect to have Covid-related projects in 100 countries, and we are taking steps to provide unprecedented financing to help countries respond to the crisis.

We thank our shareholders for the capital and funding that you provided for IBRD, IDA, IFC, and MIGA. I invite and urge your early subscriptions. This will help materially with the COVID-19 response. We very much appreciate yesterday's subscription by the United States, which increased the subscribed capital of IBRD by nearly $9.8 billion.

I strongly welcome the G20's announcement yesterday to allow the IDA countries that request forbearance to suspend repayment of official bilateral credit on May 1st. Having the commitment and agreement of all official creditors is a huge achievement and I commend all involved.

Kristalina and I championed the debt initiative, and we're committed to taking all the possible steps to support it. Commercial creditors would be expected to provide comparable treatment. The World Bank will be providing massively scaled up and frontloaded net transfers to IDA countries on highly concessional terms and the IMF has its own highly impactful initiatives.

This is a powerful, fast-acting initiative that will bring real benefits to the people in poor countries. Beneficiary countries will use the additional resources to respond to COVID-19 and will fully disclose their public sector financial commitments. The World Bank and IMF are being asked to monitor their disclosures and use of the fiscal space created by the debt relief.

This type of broad debt and investment transparency is a high priority for development and recovery from the crisis. It is especially urgent in the context of COVID-19, and the low-for-long interest rate environment that Kristalina described in her remarks earlier today.

It is critical to create the principles of transparency that will reverse the huge capital outflow from developing countries and make debt and investment more productive. Many difficult steps are needed to provide debt transparency and improve the quality of investment. To name just five:

  1. Disclosure of loan contract terms and payment schedules;
  2. Full disclosure of the stock of public and publicly guaranteed debt, SOE liabilities, and debt-like instruments;
  3. Steps by borrowers to request relief from excessive confidentiality clauses in order to proceed with transparent data reporting;
  4. Effective and prudent use of collateral and liens in sovereign borrowing; and
  5. Insistence that borrowers and lenders avoid violations of legal requirements of other creditors, such as negative pledge clauses.

Transparency will help bring in new high-quality investment, with an increasing amount from private sector investors. Short-term financial instruments will be critical in providing working capital and trade finance. IFC's programs in this area are growing fast during the crisis. The World Bank Group can help by borrowing long-term while lending the short maturities that are so vital to new companies and new market entrants. Yesterday, IBRD borrowed $8 billion in a 5-year global benchmark bond offering investors a yield of 0.7%. It's the largest ever U.S. dollar denominated bond issued by a supranational, with an orderbook that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors. I also commend the many central banks that are developing facilities to provide short-term financing to relieve some of the inequality burden on small companies caused by the massive maturity mismatch inherent in central banks' large long-term portfolios.

To conclude, I am certain that substantial progress on the crisis has been made this week from many different angles and that this fast action to provide support during the crisis will help during the downturn and strengthen the recovery.

Thank you.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 14:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aTrump administration expected to weaken mercury rule for coal plants
RE
10:24aSudan allows private sector, banks to import fuel - statement
RE
10:22aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending again
RE
10:22aBoE's Tenreyro sees 'extremely large' hit from COVID-19
RE
10:18aS.Africa's Absa to finance new coal projects only under `extenuating' circumstances
RE
10:15aEU trade chief urges for more diverse supply chains after crisis
RE
10:13aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
10:12aRating agency S&P Global slashes global forecasts
RE
10:11aWORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT DAVID MALPASS : Remarks to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)
PU
10:07aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group