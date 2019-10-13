World Bank : Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain

WASHINGTON, October 13, 2019 - In line with a global downward trend, , casting uncertainty about a rebound in the short term, says the World Bank in its twice-a-year regional economic update.

The latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus, Making (De)centralization Work, finds that strong domestic demand, which propped high growth in the past, has weakened, driving a slowdown across the region. Imports have declined severely across South Asia, contracting between 15 and 20 percent in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In India, domestic demand has slipped, with private consumption growing 3.1 percent in the last quarter from 7.3 percent a year ago, while manufacturing growth plummeted to below 1 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to over 10 percent a year ago.

'Declining industrial production and imports, as well as tensions in the financial markets reveal a sharp economic slowdown in South Asia,' said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region.

The report notes that South Asia's current economic slowdown echoes the decelerating growth and trade slumps of 2008 and 2012. With that context in mind,

In a focus section, the report highlights how, as their economies become more sophisticated, South Asian countries have made decentralization a priority to improve the delivery of public services. With multiple initiatives underway across the region to shift more political and fiscal responsibilities to local governments, the report warns, however, that decentralization efforts in South Asia have so far yielded mixed results.

For decentralization to work, central authorities should wield incentives and exercise quality control to encourage innovation and accountability at the local level. in which national authorities remain proactive in empowering local governments for better service delivery.

'Decentralization in South Asia has yet to deliver on its promises and, if not properly managed, can degenerate into fragmentation,' said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region. 'To make decentralization work for their citizens, we encourage South Asian central governments to allocate their resources judiciously, create incentives to help local communities compete in integrated markets, and provide equal opportunities to their people.'

RealGDP growth in South Asia 2018 2019 (e) 2020 (f) 2021 (f) Afghanistan (CY) 1.8 2.5 3.0 3.5 Bangladesh (FY) 7.9 8.1 7.2 7.3 Bhutan (FY) 4.6 5.0 7.4 5.9 India (FY) 6.8 6.0 6.9 7.2 Maldives (CY) 6.7 5.2 5.5 5.6 Nepal (FY) 6.7 7.1 6.4 6.5 Pakistan (FY, factor prices) 5.5 3.3 2.4 3.0 Sri Lanka (CY) 3.2 2.7 3.3 3.7

Source: World Bank. GDP: Gross Domestic Product, CY: Calendar Year, FY: Fiscal Year, e: Estimate f: Forecast; in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Pakistan, 2019 refers to FY2018/19 and ended in June 2019. For India, 2019 refers to FY2019/20 and will end in March 2020.