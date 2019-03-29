World Bank : Guyana – Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
IDA Credit: US$ 20 million equivalent
Terms: Maturity = 40 years
Project ID: P166730
Project Description: The project aims to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks governing oil and gas and build the capacity of key institutions for transparent and effective management of the sector in Guyana.
For more information, please visit here: http://projects.worldbank.org/P166730?lang=en
Contact:
Christelle Chapoy
2024582656
cchapoy@worldbank.org
Last Updated: Mar 29, 2019
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:26:11 UTC