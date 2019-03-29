World Bank : Guyana – Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

IDA Credit: US$ 20 million equivalent

Terms: Maturity = 40 years

Project ID: P166730

Project Description: The project aims to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks governing oil and gas and build the capacity of key institutions for transparent and effective management of the sector in Guyana.

For more information, please visit here: http://projects.worldbank.org/P166730?lang=en

Contact:

Christelle Chapoy

2024582656

cchapoy@worldbank.org

Last Updated: Mar 29, 2019