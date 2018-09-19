World Bank : Helps Bangladesh Provide Education to Rohingya, Local Children

WASHINGTON, September 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:
Reaching Out of School Children Project II (ROSC II) project
IDA Loan: US$25 million
Project ID: P131394
Project Description: This financing to the Reaching Out of School Children Project II (ROSC II) is to help Bangladesh provide education and support to heal the psychological wounds of Rohingya children and youth who have fled violence in Myanmar. The additional financing on grant terms expands an existing World Bank project to help about 350,000 Rohingya children and adolescents get basic education in learning centers.
