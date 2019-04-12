Log in
World Bank : Honors His Highness the Amir of Kuwait for his Role in Global Development

04/12/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Washington, April 12, 2019 - The World Bank Group today honored His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, for his exemplary role in supporting social and economic development at the global level.

Kuwait has been very generous in supporting humanitarian and development work in developing countries around the world, including its contributions to the International Development Association (IDA), and endorsement of the capital increase for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

Kuwait plays a vital role in supporting the stability of countries in the Middle East and North Africa through its direct financing, as well as its contributions through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and other Arab funds. Kuwait's hosting of the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq is a clear example of its strong convening role in bringing world leaders together in support of peace and prosperity in the region

Later this month, Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, will visit Kuwait to present an official commemoration to His Highness in recognition of his role in supporting regional and global development.

The World Bank and Kuwait have a strong partnership that goes back to early 1970s. The Bank's current strategy and programs for Kuwait are aligned to support the achievement of His Highness the Amir's vision 2035, also known as New Kuwait.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 17:47:06 UTC
