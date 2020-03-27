Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 07:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF and World Bank hold Fall Meetings in Washington

The heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the need to provide debt relief to poorer countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and said official bilateral creditors would have to play a major role.

The IMF and the World Bank have both launched emergency programs to offer grants and loans to member countries, with a heavy focus on developing countries and emerging markets, some of which are already in debt distress. They have also called on official bilateral creditors to provide immediate debt relief to the world's poorest countries.

"Poorer countries will take the hardest hit, especially ones that were already heavily indebted before the crisis," the World Bank's president, David Malpass, told the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee of the IMF.

"Many countries will need debt relief. This is the only way they can concentrate any new resources on fighting the pandemic and its economic and social consequences," he said, according to a text of his remarks.

Malpass said the bank had emergency operations under way in 60 countries, and its board was considering the first 25 projects valued at nearly $2 billion under a $14 billion fast-track facility to help fund immediate health-care needs.

The World Bank was also working with 35 countries to redirect existing resources to the pandemic, with almost $1 billion of those projects already approved. Overall, the bank plans to spend $160 billion (128.3 billion pounds) over the next 15 month, he said.

Malpass said the IMF and World Bank would present a joint plan for debt relief at the institution's virtual Spring Meetings in April, but gave no details.

The poorest countries face official bilateral debt service payments of $14 billion in 2020, including interest and amortization payments, Malpass said, of which less than $4 billion was owed to the United States and other Paris Club members. China, a major creditor, is not a Paris Club member.

Given the large share of debt held by official bilateral creditors, Malpass said it was critical to ensure their "broad and equitable participation" in addressing the crisis.

The IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that half of the low-income countries were already in "high debt distress" and much would depend on the official creditors.

She said there were already discussions among the world's 20 largest economies, the Group of 20, and in the Paris Club, but there would also be a role for private creditors, as was the case during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

"The sooner we do it, the better," she said. "The same way the fund during the global financial crisis brought together both official creditors and private creditors to assess a good pathway through a dramatic crisis, we have to do it this time around as well."

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pU.S. regulators give banks relief on accounting standard, derivatives rule
RE
08:18pRIAA RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA : Statement on House Passage of CARES Act, the COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
PU
08:18pSlow Roasted Leg of Lamb
PU
08:10pGM reaches settlement over lost vehicle value from defective ignition switches
RE
07:48pAirbnb suspends marketing to save $800 million, top executives take pay cut
RE
07:25pU.S. Plans to Stop Collecting Import Tariffs for Three Months, Officials Say -- update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:10pWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
07:08pTrump invoking Defense Production Act to acquire more ventilators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TRUMP TELLS GM: Stop 'wasting time', build ventilators to address coronavirus
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP. : ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group