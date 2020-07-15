Log in
World Bank : Increase in Fixed Spread for IBRD Flexible Loans

07/15/2020 | 10:51am EDT

Washington, DC July 15, 2020 - As of 12:01 a.m. July 15, 2020, Washington D.C. time the fixed spread over LIBOR (or EURIBOR) will increase for new IBRD Flexible Loans (IFLs) for all maturities and all currencies. The fixed spreads shown in the table below will apply to all IFLs with a fixed spread signed on or after July 15, 2020, local time at the place of signing.

IFL Fixed Spread for USD Denominated Loans Signed on or after July 15, 2020

(in basis points)

Average Maturity

8 years and below

Greater than 8 and up to 10 years

Greater than 10 and up to 12 years

Greater than 12 and up to 15 years

Greater than 15 and up to 18 years

Greater than 18 and up to 20 years

Projected Funding Spread (Prior)

20 (5)

25 (15)

25 (15)

30 (20)

35 (25)

35 (25)

Market Risk Premium

10

10

10

10

15

15

Contractual Lending Spread

50

50

50

50

50

50

Standard Maturity Premium (Group C)1

0

10

30

50

70

90

Total Spread - Current2,3

Group A

80

95

105

120

140

150

Group B

80

95

110

130

155

170

Group C

80

95

115

140

170

190

Group D

85

100

125

155

190

215

Total Spread - Prior3,4

Group A

65

85

95

110

130

140

Group B

65

85

100

120

145

160

Group C

65

85

105

130

160

180

Group D

70

90

115

145

180

205

Notes:

1. The current maturity premium and its associated adjustments are applicable to loans for which an Invitation to Negotiate was issued (i) on or after July 1, 2018, or (ii) prior to July 1, 2018, and which are approved on or after October 1, 2018. Group A pricing applies to the loans not meeting these criteria. Group A pricing is also applicable to IDA financing under the scale-up facility and for transitional support credits.

2. Applies to USD-denominated loans that meet the criteria described under Note 1. A basis swap adjustment of -0.15% is applicable to EUR-fixed spread, -0.35% is applicable to the JPY fixed spread, and -0.05% is applicable to GBP-fixed spread. The total spread does not include the SBL surcharge applicable for exposure beyond the Single Borrower Limit of IBRD.

3. The lending rate of a loan is determined based on the Reference Rate and Total Spread effective on the rate-setting date subject to an implicit floor of zero on the overall rate.
4. Total prior spread applicable as of July 15, 2020.

The increase in the fixed spread is the result of an increase in IBRD's projected funding cost, which Bank's management reviews at least quarterly to ensure that it reflects evolving, underlying market conditions.

This change does not affect the pricing of IBRD Flexible Loans with a variable spread. Up-to-date lending rates are available at the World Bank Treasury website. Please contact Miguel Navarro-Martin for more information.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 14:50:04 UTC
