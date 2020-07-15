World Bank : Increase in Fixed Spread for IBRD Flexible Loans

Washington, DC July 15, 2020 - As of 12:01 a.m. July 15, 2020, Washington D.C. time the fixed spread over LIBOR (or EURIBOR) will increase for new IBRD Flexible Loans (IFLs) for all maturities and all currencies. The fixed spreads shown in the table below will apply to all IFLs with a fixed spread signed on or after July 15, 2020, local time at the place of signing.

IFL Fixed Spread for USD Denominated Loans Signed on or after July 15, 2020 (in basis points) Average Maturity 8 years and below Greater than 8 and up to 10 years Greater than 10 and up to 12 years Greater than 12 and up to 15 years Greater than 15 and up to 18 years Greater than 18 and up to 20 years Projected Funding Spread (Prior) 20 (5) 25 (15) 25 (15) 30 (20) 35 (25) 35 (25) Market Risk Premium 10 10 10 10 15 15 Contractual Lending Spread 50 50 50 50 50 50 Standard Maturity Premium (Group C)1 0 10 30 50 70 90 Total Spread - Current2,3 Group A 80 95 105 120 140 150 Group B 80 95 110 130 155 170 Group C 80 95 115 140 170 190 Group D 85 100 125 155 190 215 Total Spread - Prior3,4 Group A 65 85 95 110 130 140 Group B 65 85 100 120 145 160 Group C 65 85 105 130 160 180 Group D 70 90 115 145 180 205 Notes: 1. The current maturity premium and its associated adjustments are applicable to loans for which an Invitation to Negotiate was issued (i) on or after July 1, 2018, or (ii) prior to July 1, 2018, and which are approved on or after October 1, 2018. Group A pricing applies to the loans not meeting these criteria. Group A pricing is also applicable to IDA financing under the scale-up facility and for transitional support credits. 2. Applies to USD-denominated loans that meet the criteria described under Note 1. A basis swap adjustment of -0.15% is applicable to EUR-fixed spread, -0.35% is applicable to the JPY fixed spread, and -0.05% is applicable to GBP-fixed spread. The total spread does not include the SBL surcharge applicable for exposure beyond the Single Borrower Limit of IBRD. 3. The lending rate of a loan is determined based on the Reference Rate and Total Spread effective on the rate-setting date subject to an implicit floor of zero on the overall rate. 4. Total prior spread applicable as of July 15, 2020.

The increase in the fixed spread is the result of an increase in IBRD's projected funding cost, which Bank's management reviews at least quarterly to ensure that it reflects evolving, underlying market conditions.

This change does not affect the pricing of IBRD Flexible Loans with a variable spread. Up-to-date lending rates are available at the World Bank Treasury website. Please contact Miguel Navarro-Martin for more information.