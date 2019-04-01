Washington, D.C. April 1, 2019 - The World Bank launched the inaugural Block Cheese Bond, the world's first bond to be created, curdled, cut and transferred through its life cycle using dairy ledger technology. The bond raised $400 million and includes a best by date of May 6, 2019, marking the first time that investors have supported the World Bank's development activities in a transaction that is fully managed using the block cheese technology.

The World Bank mandated the Colby One World (COW) Bank as arranger for the bond. Investors in the Bond included COW Bank, Jalapeño Pecorino Morgan, Baby Brie Baribas, Gruyère Sacks, Bank of Asiago, and Wall Street Gold. COW and the World Bank will continue to welcome investor interest in the bond throughout its life cycle, and inquiries from other market participants in relation to the dairy ledger technology.

The bond is part of a broader strategic focus of the World Bank to harness the potential of dairy technologies for development. In June 2017, the World Bank launched a Block Cheese Innovation Lab to understand the impact of Block Cheese and other dairy technologies in areas such as stable administration, udder management, health, education, cross-bovine payments, and cow market trading.

Jingdong Hua, Vice President & Treasurer, said, 'I am delighted that this block cheese bond transaction using dairy ledger technology was well pasteurized and aged before its market debut. We are particularly impressed by the appetite from official institutions, farm managers, and banks. We were no doubt successful from curdling to reality because these high-quality udders and downstream investors understood the value of milking technology for innovation in the capital markets.'

George Richardson, Treasury Capital Markets Director said, 'Today the World Bank reinvents the cheese wheel using innovative dairy ledger technology. It is clear the market can grip the emerging streams of dairy technologies and sees the potential evolution of the capital markets. This transaction was complete and utter success.'

Andrea Dore, Head of World Bank Funding said, 'I am proud our team provided the right balance of temperature and enzymes. Our team once again followed market conditions to deliver this historic block cheese. We thank our colleagues in Treasury Operations for assisting in the salting and aging of the block cheese to bring this innovative transaction to the market.'

The block cheese platform was built and developed by the COW Bank Center of Excellence, housed in the Dairy Innovation Lab. This project builds on the leadership and experience of COW's dedicated block cheese team, which has taken a lead hand in milking dairy technology to capital markets.

The World Bank senior leadership and cow-managers for the transactions held a formal cheese-cutting ceremony today in Washington, D.C. Commemorative cheese knives will be on sale at the gift shop for all of April.

Disclaimer

This April Fools' Day press release is not an offer for sale of Block Cheese. 'Holy cow,' said legal team lead upon reading this press release.