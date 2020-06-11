World Bank : Judicial E-Learning Program Launched to Address Rising Number of Insolvency Cases

In partnership with INSOL International, the Insolvency & Debt Resolution Team is excited to offer a new eLearning program and certificate of completion designed for commercial judges to help address the surge of insolvency cases resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The first of its kind, this self-paced, three-hour, free program, is online and has received extensive input from leading judges and experts, who have dealt with some of the world's most complex insolvency matters. The program is designed to deepen knowledge on the latest best practices and key principles of insolvency law to support court systems in resolving insolvency cases more efficiently and effectively.

About the Judicial Insolvency Program

The online eLearning program is the first part of a broader two-part Judicial Insolvency Program developed jointly with INSOL International. While in the past, most trainings have been delivered on site, recently the two organizations have moved the introductory part of the curriculum into an online format in an effort to reach judges in a variety of countries and more remote locations. The second half of the program will be tailored to the domestic legislation and needs of each respective jurisdiction and will be delivered either remotely or in person by judges from other countries in order to ensure a 'peer-to-peer' dialogue and discourse.

The Judicial Insolvency Program covers the key principles, concepts, procedures, and challenges of insolvency law and uses examples of actual cases to illustrate the dynamics of insolvency proceedings. The course also includes video testimonials from insolvency judges in both civil and common law jurisdictions, sharing their experience and views from the lens of their own jurisdictions.

Structure of the Program

The Program is divided into seven learning modules and one assessment module:

Module 1: Introduction to Insolvency Proceedings

Module 2: Participants

Module 3: Standard and Effects of Commencing Insolvency Proceedings

Module 4: Reorganization or Liquidation?

Module 5: Key Considerations in Reorganizations and Restructurings

Module 6: Liquidation

Module 7: Cross Border Insolvency

Module 8: Assessment with Certificate of Completion

Course takers can receive a certificate of completion of the Judicial Insolvency Program upon passing the assessment.

The Program is hosted by the World Bank Group's Open Learning Campus (OLC). To register for the course and learn more about it, please email amenezes1@ifc.org or penny.robertson@insol.org