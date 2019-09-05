Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sep 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing

IBRD Loan: US$245 million

Terms: Maturity = 31,5 Years Grace = 7 Years

Project ID: P171197

Project Description:

The project supports the Government's Integrated Basin Cleanup while simultaneously improving sanitary conditions along the banks of La Plata River and providing a long-term and cost-effective solution for safe disposal of wastewater from the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area.

The project aims to (i) improve sewerage services in the M-R River Basin and other parts of the Province and City of Buenos Aires by expanding transport and treatment capacity; (ii) support a reduction of industrial discharges to the M-R River, through the provision of industrial conversion grants to small and medium enterprises; (iii) promote improved decision-making for environmentally-sustainable land use and drainage planning, and piloting urban drainage and land use investments, in the M-R River Basin; and (iv) strengthen ACUMAR's institutional framework for ongoing and sustainable clean-up of the M-R River Basin.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38pFarm loan delinquencies surge in U.S. election battleground Wisconsin
RE
07:36pJapan real wages drop for 7th straight month in July
RE
07:12pWORLD BANK : to Finance US$395 Million for Argentina's Social Tariff and Sanitation Services in Matanza-Riachuelo
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires
PU
07:12pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor meets Bruneian princess
PU
07:11pFANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
07:11pTrump administration unveils Fannie, Freddie overhaul, urges Congress to act
RE
07:11pAtlantis Hard Fork Launch on Ethereum Classic Mainnet to Expand Functionality and Improve Compatibility With Ethereum
BU
07:07pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Corn
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
2IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
3ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group