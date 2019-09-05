World Bank : Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing

WASHINGTON, Sep 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing

IBRD Loan: US$245 million

Terms: Maturity = 31,5 Years Grace = 7 Years

Project ID: P171197

Project Description:

The project supports the Government's Integrated Basin Cleanup while simultaneously improving sanitary conditions along the banks of La Plata River and providing a long-term and cost-effective solution for safe disposal of wastewater from the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area.

The project aims to (i) improve sewerage services in the M-R River Basin and other parts of the Province and City of Buenos Aires by expanding transport and treatment capacity; (ii) support a reduction of industrial discharges to the M-R River, through the provision of industrial conversion grants to small and medium enterprises; (iii) promote improved decision-making for environmentally-sustainable land use and drainage planning, and piloting urban drainage and land use investments, in the M-R River Basin; and (iv) strengthen ACUMAR's institutional framework for ongoing and sustainable clean-up of the M-R River Basin.