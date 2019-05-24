Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : More Cities in Turkey to Benefit from Sustainable Municipal Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2019-The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved financing of Eur 500 million (US$ 560.6 million equivalent) to support sustainable development in Turkish cities. This comes in the form of an Additional Financing (AF) to the Sustainable Cities 2 Project, the second in a series of projects under the Program for Sustainable Cities. The program aims to improve the economic, financial, environmental, and social sustainability of Turkish cities by enabling interested municipalities to access financing for their priority investments and to deliver improved services to their citizens.

The first Sustainable Cities Project (SCP 1) for US$132.7 million (including an EU IPA grant of EUR 23.125 million), was approved in December 2016 and the second Sustainable Cities Project (SCP 2) for US$ $91.54 million was approved in April 2018. This financing comes at a time when the entire SCP1 and SCP2 funds are fully committed to subprojects.

'Turkey's growing cities are faced with increasing climate and disaster risks requiring a broad range of sustainable and resilient infrastructure to provide services and improve the lives of Turkey's citizens,' said Auguste Kouame,World Bank Country Director for Turkey. 'The World Bank Group has a long-standing engagement in Turkey's urban sector and we are happy to continue helping Turkey's cities to expand and improve their service delivery through this additional financing to the second Sustainable Cities Project.'

The project will be implemented by Ilbank to finance eligible subprojects in areas of urban resilience and sustainability and will have two components:

  • Component A: Municipal Investments (EUR 498.75 million or equivalent to $559.20 million). This component will be scaled up to finance demand-driven municipal infrastructure investments to improve access to quality, sustainable and resilient public transport, water and wastewater, solid waste management, energy efficiency and renewable energy, urban environments, municipal firefighting services, and social infrastructure and services.
  • Component B: Project Management (EUR 1 million, Ilbank financed equivalent to $1.12 million). This component will finance goods, consulting services related to day-to-day project management, M&E, reporting, and project communications.

The project fits within the Turkey Country Partnership Framework of the World Bank Group for the 2018-2021 period, which includes the strategic objective of improving the sustainability and resilience of cities through investments and technical assistance interventions, which coalesce around a public-private investment coordination approach.

The project supports the maximizing finance for development (MFD) approach of the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) which is the Private Sector Arm of the World Bank Group. The project is also consistent with the Turkish Government's 10th Development Plan (2014-2018), particularly its 'Livable Spaces/Sustainable Environment' pillar, which recognizes the challenges of rapid urbanization and maximizing its benefits for people and economy.

The lending instrument for the project is an IBRD Flexible Loan with a fixed spread and 30-year maturity, including a five-year grace period, level principal repayments and a commitment-linked repayment schedule.

-------------------------------------------------

For more information on the World Bank's work in Turkey, please visit: http://www.worldbank.org/turkey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldBankTurkey

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldBankTurkey

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 22:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28pWORLD BANK : Support to Small and Medium Critical to Boosting Agriculture in Ukraine
PU
06:28pUKRAINE : Program-for-Results on Accelerating Private Investment in Agriculture
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Support to Public Financial Management and State-Owned Enterprises Reforms to Benefit Uzbekistan's Citizens and Economy
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Turkey Sustainable Cities II Additional Financing Project
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : More Cities in Turkey to Benefit from Sustainable Municipal Services
PU
05:55pU.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation
DJ
05:40pCorrection to Durable-Goods Story
DJ
05:33pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:18pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Brown, Portman, Casey Introduce Bill to Protect Steel Jobs, Improve Environment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD : BITTERROOT RESOURCES : Private Placement - First Tranche Closed
2POLYMET MINING CORP : POLYMET MINING : Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Terms for Rights Offering
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (A : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 05.24.19 - Closing of ..
4FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA : Commends Legislature for Prioritizing Children and Families in Budget Package
5Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Announces Closing of First US$40 Million Tranche of Aggregate US$80 Milli..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About