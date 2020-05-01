World Bank : Mouhamadou Diagne Appointed Vice President of Integrity at the World Bank Group

Deep Track Record in Audits and Investigations

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020-World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced the appointment of Mouhamadou Diagne as Vice President of Integrity (INT) at the World Bank Group.

'I'm very pleased to announce this appointment, reinforcing our fiduciary responsibility,' said Malpass. 'Mouhamadou Diagne has a deep track record in protecting institutions against fraud and corruption and a strong leadership record in ensuring accountability, most recently at the Global Fund.'

As Vice President of Integrity, Diagne will oversee the function responsible for conducting independent and diligent investigations of fraud and corruption allegations, and other illegal activities involving projects and activities financed by the World Bank Group, corporate vendors, and World Bank Group staff; litigating risks and introducing best practices in preventing fraud and corruption. He will report to the President.

'It is critically important that we safeguard scarce development resources. I know that the protection of whistleblowers will be a high priority for Mouhamadou since World Bank operations staff are the single largest source of allegations to INT. We appreciate their courage and determination to help us protect the integrity of our projects,' said Malpass.

Diagne, a dual citizen of Senegal and the United States, brings more than 20 years of experience managing teams of auditors and financial analysts in the fight against fraud and corruption. He currently serves as the Inspector General of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, one of the world's largest international health financing mechanisms. In this capacity, Diagne leads both the Investigations and the Audit functions of the organization and oversees investigations of alleged fraud, corruption, misappropriation, and other forms of abuse in Global Fund financed programs as well as in corporate operations.

Beyond the specific audits and investigations, his broader leadership mandate focuses on helping the organization mitigate integrity risks and promote good governance, sound risk management, and effective internal controls to support the achieve of core strategic objectives.

Before joining the Global Fund, he was a Director of Strategy and Operations at Internal Audit at the World Bank, in which he led the strategic shift of the Bank Group from compliance-audits to more strategic risk-based audits. Prior to joining the World Bank, Diagne worked in international public accounting firms, among other positions.

'I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ethiopis Tafara for leading INT during the transition and for kindly agreeing to continue to act as Vice President of INT until Mouhamadou takes up his new position,' said Malpass.

About the Integrity Vice Presidency

The Integrity Vice Presidency (INT) is an independent unit within the World Bank Group that investigates and pursues sanctions related to allegations of fraud and corruption in World Bank Group-financed projects. INT supports the main business units of the World Bank Group and external stakeholders, mitigating fraud and corruption risks through sharing investigative findings, advice, prevention and outreach efforts. INT reports directly to the President of the World Bank Group institutions and is under the oversight of the Audit Committee of the Executive Board.