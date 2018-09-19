World Bank : Nepal - First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit

WASHINGTON, September 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit

IDA Credit: $100 million equivalentTerms: Maturity = 40 years; Grace = 10 yearsProject ID: P154693

Project description: This project will support the government's efforts to improve the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector. The programmatic DPC series has two pillars: improving the financial viability of the electricity sector; and improving the governance of the electricity sector.

