World Bank : Nepal - First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit

WASHINGTON, September 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit
IDA Credit: $100 million equivalentTerms: Maturity = 40 years; Grace = 10 yearsProject ID: P154693
Project description: This project will support the government's efforts to improve the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector. The programmatic DPC series has two pillars: improving the financial viability of the electricity sector; and improving the governance of the electricity sector.
