Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Nepal - First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 01:38am CEST

WASHINGTON, September 18, 2018 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit
IDA Credit: $100 million equivalentTerms: Maturity = 40 years; Grace = 10 yearsProject ID: P154693

Project description: This project will support the government's efforts to improve the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector. The programmatic DPC series has two pillars: improving the financial viability of the electricity sector; and improving the governance of the electricity sector.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aU.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
RE
01:48aCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Sues to Block Trump Administration’s Repeal of Rule Preventing Damaging, Wasteful Leakage of Natural Gas
PU
01:40aFormFree unveils NextGen at Digital Mortgage conference in Las Vegas
SE
01:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Serbian president
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Nepal - First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Helps Bangladesh Provide Learning Opportunities to Rohingya
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Helps Bangladesh Provide Education to Rohingya, Local Children
PU
01:34aELON MUSK : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
01:33aFEINSTEIN : Workers, Farmers Can’t Afford President Trump’s Trade War
PU
01:21aUK's 'Wild West' crypto market should be regulated, say lawmakers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
3U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : EXCLUSIVE: Indian police scrutinize major law firm in PNB fraud probe after documents m..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.