World Bank : New Beginnings for Ex-Combatants in Rwanda

01/28/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Step 1: Demobilization

Having spent many years outside of Rwanda, former members of armed groups are sometimes scared to repatriate for fear of prosecution for possible crimes committed during the genocide. Others, who joined armed forces while in DRC are held hostage by their commanders, who maintain tight control over mindset and movements of personnel and their families.

The first step in the process of demobilization and reintegration consists of convincing members of armed groups that it is safe for them to disarm and return home.

Elie Mutarambirwa, a commander, returned to Rwanda in 2010. He now works with the RDRC and often speaks to combatants abroad to encourage them to return home.

'We often call them on the telephone,' he said. 'We try to give them details on what is happening here in Rwanda. Having lived with most of them they know us, sometimes if we send them messages, they easily understand, and they trust us.'

At the Mutobo Demobilization Center, about two hours from the capital, Kigali, former combatants start their transition to civilian life.

'At Mutobo Demobilization Center, we give them services including medical, shelter, catering, civic education, hands-on skill training, as well as training in basic entrepreneurship,' explained Francis Musoni, Secretary General of the RDRC.

Families of former combatants are also demobilized through a similar, condensed orientation program to facilitate their reintegration in the community.

Several child combatants, between 11-17 years old, are among those who returned to Rwanda. These children were born and raised outside of Rwanda, either within civilian settlements or associated with armed groups. When the boys reach a certain age - usually between 9 and 12 years old - they are often forced into becoming part of armed groups.

By December 2017, 293 former child combatants have come through the program, spending at least a year at Muhoza Children Rehabilitation Center, where trained staff attempt to fill in the gaps of the childhood they missed. At the end of their stay, former child soldiers are either reunited with their families or placed within foster families.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 23:18:04 UTC
