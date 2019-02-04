Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Pakistan's Scarce Water Can Bring More Value to People and Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 06:04am EST

ISLAMABAD, February 4, 2019 - Pakistan can get more economic, social and environmental benefits from its water, subject to urgent reforms to improve water use efficiency and service delivery, says a new report from the World Bank.

The report, Pakistan: Getting More from Water, states that while Pakistan, the sixth most populous country in the world, is well-endowed with water, water availability per person is comparatively low. Water wastage is high and agricultural yields are low compared to most countries.

Although climate change and transboundary issues are a significant hindrance for Pakistan's water sector, the greatest challenges and opportunities are internal, not external, to Pakistan. So, improving water use efficiency and productivity, delivery of water services in cities and in irrigation, and addressing environmental sustainability are the most pressing needs, according to this new analysis.

'Water security in Pakistan is reaching a critical point that demands urgent attention and reform,' said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. 'Boosting irrigation productivity, while paying more attention to the social and environmental aspects of water management, is critical. This will require strong collaboration between federal and provincial governments and other stakeholders. The objective must be to strengthen water governance and strategic water planning to build resilience in the face of a changing climate and growing water demands.'

While irrigation dominates water use in the country, the four major crops (rice, wheat, sugarcane and cotton) that use 80 percent of water contribute only 5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Poor water management is conservatively estimated to cost 4 percent of GDP or around $12 billion per year. These costs are dominated by inadequate domestic water supply and sanitation, but also include the costs of floods and droughts. Poor sanitation and a lack of wastewater treatment cause water-borne diseases that kill 40,000 children each year. Rivers, lakes and the extensive Indus Delta are severely degraded undermining important ecosystem services.

'New dams can help improve water security but will not address the most pressing water problems that Pakistan faces,' says William Young, author of the report. 'Irrigation systems need modernizing; hydromet systems should be expanded; and urban water infrastructure, especially for wastewater, requires major investment. The National Water Policy provides a sound basis for reform, but provincial water policies need much attention, and the underpinning legal framework is incomplete and needs strengthening.'

Reaching upper-middle income status as Pakistan turns 100 is an ambitious goal and will require significant change in the structure of the economy. However, water scarcity need not limit growth. Irrigation water use can increase to meet growing food demands if efficiency improvements are made. Changes in diet with increasing wealth will have significant impacts on commodity demands and crop choices. Agricultural subsidies must be reformed to reflect real value of commodity exports and of water. Without reform, irrigation water use will limit water access by industry and services sectors, constraining economic growth. Attention must be given to increasing flows below Kotri Barrage both for the health of the delta and for Karachi water supply.

The report was prepared by the World Bank with external contributions from local and international water experts, including the International Water Management Institute and the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 11:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09aMINISTER GWEDE MANTASHE : Investing in African Mining Indaba
PU
06:50aOil hits 2019 high near $64 on Venezuela sanctions, OPEC
RE
06:49aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR JUSTIC : Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response
PU
06:45aFROM CARS TO QUAKES : Italy's banks take on insurance
RE
06:44aWeekly market update : FED + GAFA = Risk ON
06:25aECB's Nowotny says euro zone is not facing recession
RE
06:22aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Does The Fed's Dovish Turn Signal Further Gains For Stocks? Bond Investors Have Doubts
DJ
06:20aBrexit worries put freeze on UK construction in January - PMI
RE
06:14aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : welcomes National Bank of Moldova to the Memorandum of Cooperation with South Eastern European banking supervisors
PU
06:12aEconomic slowdown is hitting Germany's tax revenues - finance ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
4GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
5SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.