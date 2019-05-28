Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Points to Key Ways to Enhance Mongolia's Agricultural Value Chains and Make Exports More Diverse and Competitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

Ulaanbaatar, May 29, 2019 - Mongolia's Central Economic Corridor (CEC), the key transportation network connecting China and Russia through Ulaanbaatar, offers promising opportunities to bring Mongolian agricultural products to world markets and to diversify the country's exports away from mining resources. Still, according to a new World Bank report, the CEC remains underutilized and underdeveloped.

The report, Mongolia Central Economic Corridor Assessment: A Value Chain Analysis of Wool-Cashmere, Meat and Leather Industries, aims to analyze the performance gap of the CEC through an examination of three key agricultural sectors. The report diagnoses the challenges these industries face, identifies opportunities for them to grow leveraging CEC's potential, and shares policy recommendations to seize these opportunities.

'Leveraging the potential of the Central Economic Corridor is vital to enhancing Mongolia's trade competitiveness and diversifying its exports,' said Martin Raiser, World Bank Country Director for China, Korea and Mongolia. 'We hope that this report will offer insights to Mongolia's authorities on how to enhance the efficiency of the CEC and strengthen agricultural supply-chains.'

Over the past decade, exports tilted in favor of mining and commodities in Mongolia. Meanwhile, despite their comparative advantage, the share of Mongolia's agribusiness products in the world market remained small. The report's analysis shows that the country's comparative advantage has been significantly diluted by weaknesses associated with its economic corridors, particularly the CEC.

'The CEC is underutilized and underdeveloped, increasing transport costs and restricting the range and volume of products that can profitably access export markets,' said Marcin Piatkowski, World Bank Senior Economist and lead co-author of the report. 'The day the CEC can carry more exports, its economic benefits will grow and with them the quality of the exports themselves, thus breaking a vicious circle that currently thwarts Mongolia's development.'

To tackle the pressing challenges, the report identifies a set of general policy reforms that could improve the functioning of the CEC. Short term recommendations include the need to streamline and coordinate the procedures of all border agencies, promote trade negotiations to ease access to foreign markets, set up new agricultural clusters around Ulaanbaatar and implement existing agreements with Russia and China on trade, custom inspection and food security. Medium-term policy solutions focus on the need to increase rail capacity along the CEC, ensure full compliance with international standards, and fully implement the Trade Facilitation Agreement of the World Trade Organization.

For the selected three industries, wool/cashmere, meat and leather, the report's main short-term policy recommendations include:

  • Improve the collection, consolidation and preliminary processing of inputs.
  • Increase the exchange of information between producers and their suppliers.
  • Increase the producers' involvement in logistics and quality control activities in their supply chains.

Medium-term recommendations emphasize the need to:

  • Facilitate the creation of cooperatives among herders.
  • Ensure mutual recognition of veterinary inspections at the border by neighboring countries.
  • Encourage industry players to propose production standards with respect to environmental pollution and waste elimination.

This report will help inform the ongoing and the future cooperation of the World Bank with Mongolia, including a US$ 20 million Mongolia Export Development Project.

Website: www.worldbank.org/mn

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/worldbankMGL

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/worldbank

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 02:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:47pBOJ's Kuroda signals room for more flexible inflation target
RE
11:44pHuawei asks U.S. court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
RE
11:33pHong Kong judges see risks in proposed extradition changes
RE
11:20pVietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office
RE
11:18pMalaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility
RE
11:17pNIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pTrade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S. -- 2d Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About