World Bank : Poland Among Most Internationally Connected Countries in Europe

09/05/2018 | 06:42am CEST

WARSAW, September 5, 2018 - Poland's international connectivity - through trade, investment, migration, communications, and transport - is among the highest in Europe, which helps the country's firms become more productive through knowledge and technology transfers, says a new World Bank report, 'Critical Connections: Promoting Economic Growth and Resilience in Europe and Central Asia.'

'Our analysis shows that increased international integration, through a network of connections, facilitates the transfer of technology and ideas between countries, firms, and people - which is essential for boosting long-term growth and shared prosperity,' says David Gould, World Bank Lead Economist for the Europe and Central Asia region and lead-author of the report.

Poland is listed among the most connected countries in Europe, mainly because of its strong infrastructure transport links, which spur international trade of goods and services. During its economic transition, Poland also boosted its links with Germany, the best connected country in Europe. Additionally, Poland leveraged its growing ties to Germany to develop connections with that country's trading partners and expand trade to broader markets within Europe and beyond.

The new World Bank report measures connectivity by creating a new indicator, the Multidimensional Connectivity (MDC) index, that combines several channels of international connections, including: trade, FDI, migration, information and communication technology (ICT), and transport links. According to the report, the best connected sub-regions are Western Europe, followed by Northern, Central, and Southern Europe. The Western Balkans, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus have the lowest levels of overall connectivity.

'The 'neighborhood effect' of bordering Germany has helped Poland integrate into German networks and thus participate in global value chains. At the same time, however, in the case of an economic shock in Germany, Poland would be the most affected country in the European Union due to its high reliance on connectivity with Germany,' says Carlos Piñerúa, World Bank Country Manager for Poland and the Baltic States.

To maximize their exposure to international knowledge flows and benefit from integration, countries should maintain low barriers to international transactions, keep minimal constraints on inward and outward FDI and participate in deep multilateral trade agreements that support integration of services markets. Adopting international best practice for standards governing product markets, worker protections, and the environment would also encourage international connectivity.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:41:07 UTC
