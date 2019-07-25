World Bank : President Extends Condolences on the Passing of President Essebsi

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 - World Bank Group President David Malpass issued today the following statement on the passing of the Tunisian President Mr. Beji Caid Essebsi:

'On behalf of the World Bank Group, I offer our deepest condolences on the passing of the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Mr. Beji Caid Essebsi. President Caid Essebsi steered Tunisia through difficult times and built consensus leading to an important democratic transition. He forged international partnerships for Tunisia and deepened his country's ties with the international community and has earned his place in the country's history as a champion of democracy and consensus. We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and the people of Tunisia.'

David Malpass

President of the World Bank Group