Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : President Extends Condolences on the Passing of President Essebsi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 - World Bank Group President David Malpass issued today the following statement on the passing of the Tunisian President Mr. Beji Caid Essebsi:

'On behalf of the World Bank Group, I offer our deepest condolences on the passing of the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Mr. Beji Caid Essebsi. President Caid Essebsi steered Tunisia through difficult times and built consensus leading to an important democratic transition. He forged international partnerships for Tunisia and deepened his country's ties with the international community and has earned his place in the country's history as a champion of democracy and consensus. We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and the people of Tunisia.'

David Malpass

President of the World Bank Group

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : The 2019 APEC Photo Contest Now Open
PU
08:22pGLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH RUT AT RISK OF DEEPENING DESPITE RATE CUTS : Reuters polls
RE
08:21pSoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund aimed at AI
RE
08:09pHouse Panel Releases Documents From Nixon Tax Case Amid Trump Tax Dispute
DJ
08:07pHouse Approves Debt-Ceiling Bill Despite GOP Dissent--2nd Update
DJ
08:00pWORLD BANK : President Extends Condolences on the Passing of President Essebsi
PU
07:50pTORONTO POLICE SERVICE : Missing Boy, Kipling Avenue And Steeles Avenue, Josiah Hamid, 16
PU
07:45pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Whitehouse, Manchin Introduce Bill to Improve Competitiveness, Reduce Emissions
PU
07:35pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Home Market Foods, Inc. Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Beef and Pork Meatball Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
PU
07:32pTokyo July core CPI rises 0.9 percent year-on-year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, hikes forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group