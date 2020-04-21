Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank Provides $4.5 Million to Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' COVID-19 Emergency Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 - The World Bank activated US$4.5 million on April 17 to provide immediate funding for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, aimed at strengthening the capacity of the health system.

'The World Bank is working closely with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to help the health system prepare for the impacts of COVID-19 and to protect people, especially the most vulnerable,' said Tahseen Sayed, the World Bank's Country Director for the Caribbean.

The financing will be used to improve the ability to isolate patients, increase testing capacity, and purchase critical supplies, including personal protective equipment, mobile isolation units, testing equipment, reagents, gloves, and masks. It will also support preparedness and response capacity for other public health emergencies by increasing access to medical equipment and expanding the capacity of hospitals.

These funds were mobilized under the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Regional Health Project using the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC). CERCs allow funds to be reallocated from the project to be used for emergency response activities.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response

The World Bank Group is rolling out a US$14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The IFC is providing US$8 billion in financing to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs. IBRD and IDA are making an initial US$6 billion available for the health-response. As countries need broader support, the World Bank Group will deploy up to US$160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

Contacts:

In Washington: Hannah McDonald-Moniz, hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org; (202) 250-4498

Website: www.worldbank.org/caribbean

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Be updated via Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/WBCaribbean

For our YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/BancoMundialLAC

Last Updated: Apr 21, 2020

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 23:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:53pArroyo seeks big-time rollback on oil prices
PU
07:43pFinancial performance of the Australian downstream petroleum industry 2002 to 2018
PU
07:43pPetrol retailers should reduce their prices in line with falls in international petrol prices
PU
07:43pNAGAMBIE RESOURCES : Racecourse Sulphide-Gold Target First Drill Hole Commenced
PU
07:38pEXPLAINER : Antitrust law will not get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices
RE
07:33p$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
RE
07:33pSEC UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE : Proposes to Modernize Framework for Fund Valuation Practices
PU
07:32p$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
RE
07:13pOver two-thirds of small UK firms have furloughed staff - survey
RE
07:13pWorld Bank Provides $4.5 Million to Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' COVID-19 Emergency Response
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
3SEEGENE INC : SEEGENE : Allplex™ 2019-nCoV Assay receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization
4IQIYI, INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of i..
5RESONANT INC. : Resonant to Host Conference Call with Needham & Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group